10 Books on Astrology for All Types of Readers

When I was growing up, I remember one of my most favorite things was to read the daily horoscopes in the newspaper. But with super vague commentary like, “Today you will experience a hardship” or “Today you’ll meet a tall, dark stranger,” it was easy to both write it off and believe that everything in these daily horoscopes was gospel. Diving in deeper, readings get more individualized and curated, and the first time I had a full reading, I was amazed at how accurate it was. Books on astrology can help you achieve similarly deep readings.

It’s been incredibly interesting to me how the interest in astrology has gained popularity over the years, specifically among Gen Z. And there are so many ways to incorporate astrology, too. There are dating apps, daily journals and workbooks, and social media apps focused on connecting with signs as the core.

Whether you are a seasoned astrology practitioner or don’t yet know your sign, these books on astrology are fantastic ways to learn more about the practice or just understand the hype. If guides or nonfiction isn’t your thing, you can still read more about astrology and its applications to daily life with fiction, too.

And keep in mind that this is just scratching the surface and there are thousands of books on the subject out there. I hope this list is helpful to you no matter where you are on the astrology knowledge spectrum or what kinds of books you like to read.

Nonfiction Books on Astrology You Were Born for This: Astrology for Radical Self-Acceptance by Chani Nicholas Starting at the very beginning when it comes to astrology? This is a great guide to start with. Nicholas runs through how astrology has shifted from “mere horoscopes” to full-blown self-discovery tools using the power of the stars. Learn how to bring astrology practice into your daily life, as well as how you can use astrological charts to recognize areas for growth and identify strengths.

Black Love Signs: An Astrological Guide to Passion, Romance and Relationships for African Americans by Thelma Balfour Through a specific romantic relationship lens, Balfour takes you through how to form a legit love connection with the signs as a guide. This book is organized by sign, with separate sections for men and women, and has everything on how to turn your lover on (and off) and even first date suggestions.

Star Power: A Simple Guide to Astrology for the Modern Mystic by Vanessa Montgomery For another beginner’s guide, Star Power is the best at giving the basics of how to read your chart and what everything means. Montgomery covers the houses and how to track your chart going forward, as well as sign compatibility and more. After this book, you’ll be ready for a deeper dive and armed with the knowledge you need to start getting into astrology.

Astrology for Black Girls: A Beginner’s Guide for Black Girls Who Look to the Stars by Jordannah Elizabeth, illustrated by Chellie Carroll Specifically written for middle-grade-aged readers, this book gives an introduction to the signs, written by an experienced astrology practitioner. Jordannah does an excellent job at speaking directly to Black girls and how they can simultaneously practice faith and astrology and how they can talk to their families. But the best part is hands down the beautiful illustrations by Chellie Caroll.

On the Heavenly Spheres: A Treatise on Traditional Astrology by Helena Avelar and Luis Ribeiro Written for both beginners and advanced practitioners, Avelar and Ribeiro’s book is a deep dive into the traditional methods, starting with reading natal charts, all the way to abstract astrological concepts. Spanning the period from ancient Babylonia to the present day, this guide is essential for learning basic astrology and how to build on this knowledge.

Astrology for Happiness and Success: From Aries to Pisces, Create the Life You Want—Based on Your Astrological Sign! by Mecca Woods With space dedicated to each sign, Woods covers how to live your best life and specific activities that can be done to improve everything from relationships to finances to personal happiness. Astrology as self-care? This is a great starter kit.

Fiction Books On Astrology The Madness of Mercury by Connie Di Marco In the first book in di Marco’s Zodiac Mystery series, we meet Julia Bonatti, an astrologer living in San Francisco. During the Mercury retrograde, Julia finds herself the newest target of Reverend Roy, the charismatic leader of the Prophet’s Tabernacle cult. After being forced to flee, she takes shelter with a current client who lives with his two aunts, one of which has fallen for the Reverend’s trickery.

Murder in the 11th House by Mitchell Scott Lewis Lewis’ Starlight Detective series stars an amateur sleuth, David Lowell, who is also an astrologer detective. In his home in New York City, David uses his astrological charts and knowledge to solve murders. This first installment finds David on the case of the murder of a state judge, where he is trying to prove the innocence of Johnny Colbert, who has been wrongly accused.

Love, Stars, and All That by Kirin Narayan Gita is an Indian graduate student at Berkeley and experiencing culture shock as she navigates her new environment. Gita receives word from her Aunty that she has met with her astronumerologist and it has been determined that she will soon meet her soul mate. Stuck between two continents, Gita just wants to escape the school year unscathed.

The Astrologer by Scott G.F. Bailey In Renaissance-era Denmark, Soren Andersmann, the Royal astrologer, is hard at work smuggling illegal weapons into the castle. King Christian IV is responsible for murdering Soren’s mentor and spiritual father, and he is sworn to revenge. But as he begins to carry out his plan, Soren starts to realize he might be just as dangerous as the men he is trying to take down.

