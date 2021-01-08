A Reading List to Pair With WONDER WOMAN 1984

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

It has been a year, right? Which is why I’m taking pleasure in the little things; the things that in other years, might not feel like a big deal. A good mail day. A great phone call with a friend. My favorite movie on television. All this considered, I am really excited about Wonder Woman 1984.

I wasn’t always a big Wonder Woman fan. I didn’t really get into comics until about 4–5 years ago, and Diana Prince’s story was one of the ones that piqued my interest. With it, I tumbled headfirst into Bombshells, Batwoman, Star Wars, Captain Marvel, many Marvel stories and characters in general, and much more. But Wonder Woman was a favorite, which I’ve written about here. At first the various arcs confused me, but I learned to pick a favorite and go with it.

When I first saw the preview for WW84, I was so psyched—and I can’t believe it’s finally here. If you’re new to the world of Wonder Woman, or want to read more of her after seeing this movie, here are some places to get started. I’ve included comics, graphic novels, and a novel. I wanted to include books from a variety of reading levels, so if you’re inclined you can read them with the kids in your life as well, because it’s never too early to start loving Wonder Woman! I know that everyone has their favorites, and this list is by no means comprehensive or anywhere close to it. It’s just a few selections to whet your appetite. A caveat, though: this list is very white. Although the comics industry is becoming more diverse, some characters still lack diversity with writers and illustrators, and Wonder Woman happens to be one of them.

Wonder Woman: The Hiketeia Deluxe Edition by Greg Rucka, J.G. Jones, Wade von Grawbadger, Todd Klein, and Dave Stewart When I first started getting into WW, this was the comic that kept being recommended to me. This was Rucka’s first time writing Diana, but wow, is it a good one. This comic is a Greek tragedy where Diana finds herself caught between breaking an oath she made or ignoring what must be done for justice—and also winds up in conflict with Batman. It’s hard to talk about this one without giving too much away, so I’ll just say read this ASAP.

Wonder Woman Volume 1: Blood (The New 52) by Brian Azzarello, Cliff Chiang, Tony Akins, Dan Green, Matthew Wilson, and Jared K. Fletcher Confession: I am conflicted about this one at times, mainly because of the rewriting of her origin story. That being said, it’s definitely worth reading for the strong portrayals of Diana and the Amazons, with a large dose of Greek mythology worked in as well. What you think you knew about Diana’s origins are pretty much reworked in this arc, but overall, this is a fast-paced comic (a little bit more violent than other WW comics) with lots of action. I’d recommend this as a counter-read of sorts to Rucka, since that’s how I’ve filed them in my head—I tend to compare and contrast the two, for some reason.

Diana: Princess of the Amazons by Shannon Hale & Dean Hale and Victoria Ying Looking for a middle grade graphic novel about Wonder Woman? Here it is! Eleven-year-old Diana usually loves living on Themyscira, but she’s the only kid on the entire island. It’s bound to get lonely. Diana decides to make a friend out of clay…but things take a turn. This is a great introduction to the world of Diana Prince that shows even the youngest fan how integral kindness and justice are to Wonder Woman, even as a young girl.

Wonder Woman: Warbringer by Leigh Bardugo Yes, there is a graphic novel version of this book, but I wanted to include the YA novel version in this list. I did so because I think there’s an added…something to reading a novel about a comic book character. It’s another medium in which to enjoy the story. Diana is still young and anxious to prove herself. When she risks everything to save a mortal girl, she finds out that the girl is actually a Warbringer. In her effort to establish herself among the Amazons, has Diana made things worse for the entire world?

DC Comics Bombshells, Volume 1: Enlisted by Marguerite Bennett, Marguerite Sauvage, Laura Braga, Stephen Mooney, Ted Naifeh, and Garry Brown This is not Wonder Woman–specific, but she’s one of the Bombshells and this is a great series that I just love. It’s WWII and the Allies have called on the Bombshells to help: Kate Kane, Diana Prince, Kara Starikov (Supergirl) and her foster sister Kortni Duginova (Stargirl), and Mera. The writing is superb, the art is beautiful, and the way the story unfolds over this volume and subsequent ones is timely and smart. I love the reimagining of history and the quirky details each Bombshell has. Definitely a fun take on these superheroes and a story with themes that are still relevant today.