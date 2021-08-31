This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Colleen Hoover’s Verity is a romantic psychological thriller that gets a lot of love on BookTube and Bookstagram. Hoover’s beloved novel follows the story of Lowen Ashleigh, a writer who is struggling to make ends meet when she she’s offered the job opportunity of a lifetime. Bestselling author Verity Crawford has been injured, and she needs someone to help her complete her remaining books. But Lowen she sorts through Verity’s notes, she discovers disturbing truths about the author — truths that would change everything for Verity and her husband Jeremy.

Longtime fans of Colleen Hoover might have been a little taken aback by how dark and twisted Verity is in comparison to the contemporary romances the author had previously written. But that’s also what readers love so much about Verity: the darkness of it, the unpredictability of the plot, and all the moments that had readers going, “What the heck did I just read?!”

So after you’ve read Verity, it’s totally understandable that you might be a little bit dizzy after such a wild ride. The best way to recover? With another book, of course! Here are nine books like Verity by Colleen Hoover to help get you over your post-Verity book hangover.

Rebecca by Daphne Du Maurier If you loved Verity and haven’t yet picked up Rebecca by Daphne Du Maurier, what are you doing? Drop everything and get this book right now. Verity is a novel that is clearly influenced by this romantic suspense classic. Rebecca follows the story of an unnamed narrator who starts a whirlwind romance with widower Maxim de Winter. They quickly marry, and Rebecca is whisked away to Manderley, a beautiful estate in Cornwall. But this isn’t a fairytale romance. Manderley is full of dark secrets, and the ghost of Maxim’s first wife Rebecca lurks in every corner.

Confessions by Kanae Minato Looking for more shocking thrillers with unnerving twists? There are quite a few options for out there you, but Kanae Minato’s Confessions is definitely surprising. Yuko Moriguchi’s four-year-old child Manami was killed on the grounds of the middle school were she teaches. And now she’s tendering her resignation. But not before she delivers one last lecture to her students. Before she goes, she will tell a story that will change everything her students thought she knew, setting in motion her plot for revenge.

The Ghostwriter by Alessandra Torre Alessandra Torre’s The Ghostwriter is a gripping thriller filled with secrets and lies that will keep you guessing. Helena Ross has written 15 romance novels, many of which have become bestsellers. But now she has one last book left to write. And it isn’t a romance. This is her final book, and it’s a confession. In this book, Helena will reveal a secret she’s kept hidden from everyone. No one knows the truth. Not her family, not her loved ones, and certainly not the police. But that’s all about to change.

Long Black Veil by Jennifer Finney Boylan Here’s another suspense story that’s full of surprises and hidden secrets discovered. In Long Black Veil, a group of friends explore an abandoned prison in 1980. One of them disappears. Then, 35 years later, the body is found, and the friend group’s past comes back to haunt them. And in order to get to the truth about what happened on that night, one of the friends — Judith Carrigan — will have to come to terms with secrets that threaten to destroy the idyllic life she’s built for herself in her present.

Who is Maud Dixon? by Alexandra Andrews Here’s another book about an enigmatic writer, a woman who’s hired to work for her, and the secrets that come to the surface because of it. Florence Darrow works at an entry-level job in the publishing industry, but she dreams of bigger things. Then she lands the job of her dreams, working as the assistant to the enigmatic novelist known only by her pen name: Maud Dixon. No one knows who Maud Dixon really is, so when Florence meets her and learns her real identity, she sees an opportunity.

A Madness of Sunshine by Nalini Singh A Madness of Sunshine is another great, twisty thriller in which the past collides with the present with catastrophic consequences. This novel is set on the west coast of New Zealand, in a small town called Golden Cove. It’s a small community where everyone knows everyone, and everyone has each other’s backs. That is…until one fateful summer. People start vanishing, and the trust in the town is completely shattered. Eight years later, another woman disappears, and the people of Golden Cove are confronted with secrets of the past that will once again destroy their faith in one another.

Untamed Shore by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Like Verity, Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s Untamed Shore follows the story of a woman who gets mixed up in another family’s secrets and drama. Set in Baja California, 1979, Viridiana is a young girl who’s very bored with her quiet little life and dreams of a big, romantic Hollywood ending somewhere far away from home. So when three wealthy American tourists — a writer, his wife, and her brother — arrive for the summer, Viridiana is intrigued, and she gladly takes a job to work as an assistant to the writer. Soon, she finds herself completely entangled in their lives, their drama, and the danger that follows them.

My Lovely Wife by Samantha Downing My Lovely Wife is about an unconventional marriage that’s part Dexter, part Mr. and Mrs. Smith. The novel is narrated by an unnamed husband. He, his wife Millicent, and their two teenaged children lead a seemingly normal life. They have great jobs and live in a lovely home. Seems ideal, right? There’s just one catch. Millicent and her husband love killing young women. This is a shocking and twisty thriller that you won’t be able to put down.

The Eighth Girl by Maxine Mei-Fung Chung If you love the complicated women characters in Verity, try The Eighth Girl by Maxine Mei-Fung Chung. Alexa Wu’s chaotic life is controlled by her multiple personalities. When Alexa’s friend Ella starts a job at a high-end gentlemen’s club, she’s drawn in to the inner circle of the club’s corrupt owner. Alexa and Ella’s lives become more entangled, and soon Alexa has followed Ella into London’s dark underbelly. As Alexa finds herself entrenched in this strange new world, she’ll discover whether her multiple personalities are a gift or an obstacle.

