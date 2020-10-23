6 Books To Read If You Liked TRANSCENDENT KINGDOM

Siblings Danny and Maeve only have each other. Having a father who is not really aware of what goes down in the house, a stepmother who wants them out of their inheritance, and a mother who has left them long back to help those in need added to their emotional stress. Maeve has been mothering her brother for as long as he can remember. When their mother comes back, he has his inhibitions towards her but plays along for his sister’s sake. Dysfunctions in their family are aplenty, but what sets them apart is their unwavering will to protect each other in the hope of a better tomorrow.