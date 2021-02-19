12 Books Like THE SELECTION To Read After the Series

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

After you’ve fallen in love with America Singer and Maxon Schreave, you may have a love triangle hangover that won’t go away. The cure, of course, is finding other books like The Selection! Although there’s nothing like Kiera Cass’s angsty and tearful characters and page-flipping prose, there are many others that can fill the void Maxon left behind. Explore books to read if you like The Selection below!

The Selection Series By Kiera Cass

The Selection series consists of three books: The Selection, The Elite, and The One. Two additional books about the original protagonist’s daughter called The Heir and The Crown made the trilogy a series. Kiera Cass also wrote several novellas from the perspective of different characters we meet in The Selection novels. They include:

The Guard

The Prince

The Queen

The Favorite

You can read all the novellas in one book called Happily Ever After: Companion to the Selection Series or individually on your Kindle.

Books By Kiera Cass To Read After The Selection

Kiera Cass has a unique writing style that’s difficult to replicate. The first place you should look when trying to find books like The Selection is her backlist.

The Siren By Kiera Cass Before there was The Selection, Kiera Cass dreamt up a world plucked from mythology. Originally independently published, her republished first novel follows a siren named Kahlen who longs to be more than a killer bound in service to the sea. How many more must she drown before she gains her freedom? When she meets Akinli, a human boy who is everything she ever dreamed of, she must find a way to save them both. Beautifully written, this stand-alone romance will captivate fans of The Little Mermaid and Greek mythology.

The Betrothed By Kiera Cass In Kiera Cass’s latest royal romance duology, King Jameson is the most desired bachelor in the kingdom and has set his eye on Lady Hollis Brite. She’s thrilled to become the next Queen and live happily ever with her prince, but when a mysterious commoner comes to the castle, Hollis wonders whether the life she always wanted is worth the cost. The next installment, The Betrayed will publish on July 6, 2021.

Fantasy Romance Books Like The Selection

Princess Academy By Shannon Hale Miri lives a simple life with her family in a small village on the outskirts of the kingdom. But when the King’s priests divine that the next Princess will come from her village, Miri’s world is turned upside down. Now she and the rest of the teenage girls living in the village must attend a Princess Academy to learn how to be royal and compete for the hand of the Prince.

Sky in the Deep By Adrienne Young If you enjoyed Kiera Cass’s quick dialogue and vibrant story universe, then you’ll love Adrienne Young’s masterful dialogue and world-building. Eelyn trained her whole life to fight her clan’s greatest rivals, the Riki clan. However, nothing could have prepared her for who appeared in the thick of battle: the brother she saw die five years ago. Struggling with her conflicting emotions of joy at seeing the brother she thought lost and the betrayal she feels seeing him fight for the enemy, she gets captured in the mayhem. Kept as a prisoner in a Riki village, she plots her escape. But when the village is attacked by legendary invaders, she must fight with those she was taught to hate.

Red Queen By Victoria Aveyard In Mare’s world, everyone is judged by the color of their blood, and as a Red, she’s a member of the lowest caste. The Silver-blooded elites possess supernatural abilities that allow them to control the lower castes. Tensions are boiling over in Mare’s rural village as Reds are increasingly unwilling to bow to Silvers. When Mare manifests abilities of her own while being tried for thievery in front of the King of the Silver Court, she’s promptly married to one of the King’s sons and passed off as a lost Silver princess. Mare uses her new position to aid the Scarlet Guard, a group of Red rebels hell-bent on overthrowing the King. But as the rebellion reaches an unstoppable pitch, Mare’s heart may undo them all.

Cinderella is Dead By Kalynn Bayron 200 years ago, Cinderella fell in love with her prince and lived happily ever after. The annual ball tradition continues, and teen girls are required to attend and parade themselves before the eligible men of the Kingdom. Sophia doesn’t want to attend the ball in all her finery. She wants to marry her childhood friend Erin. When she escapes from the ballroom and finds herself in Cinderella’s mausoleum, she uncovers a secret that can bring down the King.

Serpent & Dove By Shelby Mahurin Two years ago, Lou fled her coven and had been running ever since. Reid is a witch huntsman of the Church. When Lou pulls a wicked prank, and they end up married, Lou finds protection from her coven from the very institution dedicated to killing her kind. Despite his prejudice against her, Reid can’t deny his growing feelings for Lou. But can he put aside his hatred to save them both?

The Lost Queen By Signe Pike It’s early medieval Britain. Emrys Pendragon is winning battles with the man who would be Merlin at his side. Languoreth wishes she could go into battle with her brothers, but she must marry the Christian Prince Rhydderch and unite the kingdoms. But when her brothers travel home, and she meets Maelgwn, one of Emrys’s knights, she must ask herself how much she is willing to sacrifice for the future of Britain.

A Court of Thorns and Roses By Sarah J. Maas Nineteen-year-old huntress Feyre kills animals all the time. But when she kills a wolf in the woods one night, a creature appears, demanding retribution for its death. She’s stolen from her world and forced to live in the legendary fairieland with her captor. Darkness threatens to overwhelm the magical realm, and Feyre must be its unlikely heroine. In this sexy romantic fantasy, Maas will take you on a ride you won’t want to get off.

The Shadows Between Us By Tricia Levenseller The lately crowned Shadow King is looking for a wife, and Alessandra will do whatever it takes to catch his eye. Her plan is simple: make him fall in love with her, get the crown, and kill the King. But when attempts are made on his life, her plan is not so straightforward anymore. Now she must protect him long enough to become queen and try not to lose her heart in the process.

Wintersong By S. Jae-Jones Liesel has grown up hearing of the legendary Goblin King that rides out once a year in search of his bride. But it’s hard for her to believe in anything magical and mysterious when she’s working at her parent’s inn, where nothing ever happens. However, when the Goblin King steals her sister and Liesel must descend into the Underworld to save her, she discovers everything she ever heard is true. No one stays alive for long in the Underworld, and as she fights the clock trying to return her sister to earth, Liesel questions whether she wants to leave the stunning Goblin King behind.

Girls of Paper and Fire By Natasha Ngan Ten years ago, the King’s guards dragged Lei’s mother from their home to an unknown fate. She and her father live in a remote village and try to forget the trauma of that day. Then the guards return, looking for the girl with golden eyes: Lei herself.

The Belles By Dhonielle Clayton Camellia lives in Orleans, where everyone is born grey and damned. Belles are the most coveted girls in the land because they alone have the power to transform others into beauties. Camellia dreams of being chosen by the Queen of Orleans as one of her personal Belles. But when the Queen asks Camellia to use her powers to save the sickly princess, she discovers that court life is more treacherous and deadly than she could have imagined.

Song of Blood & Stone By L. Penelope The rulers of Elsira and Lagrimar have vied for domination over each other for centuries. For many years, the Mantle, a magical veil separating the two lands, has kept the peace. But now that it has begun to crack, Lagrimar is waging war against their ancient rival. Jasminda lives a solitary life in the Elsiran countryside. That is, until the day Lagrimarian soldiers and an Elsiran spy enter her village. The magical gift, Earthsong, that has led to her social exile proves valuable when she’s tasked with finding the Queen Who Sleeps, the only one who can save the nation from destruction.

Once you’ve explored books like The Selection, consider expanding your reading horizons with our list of queer romance YA fantasy books. We all need a feel-good fantasy to curl up with this winter, so don’t miss out on the top fantasy books of the year!

