Fall for These 11 Books Like THE KISS QUOTIENT

Romance books have given me so much for the past years. Where would I be without them? Thank god I don’t have to find out, because each year thousands of romance books are being published and brightening up my day. The Kiss Quotient definitely had a part in making my (and many others’) 2018 spectacular! With all the praise it got and is still getting, this romance debut novel is one that many won’t be able to forget any time soon. If you love this title and wish to find more books like it, check out these 11 books like The Kiss Quotient to read next.

The Best Romance of 2018 in the Goodreads Choice Awards, The Kiss Quotient is about Stella, an autistic and successful econometrician, who hires an escort to teach her how to date and seduce. Pitched as a Pretty Woman read-alike, this book will capture your heart right away! It definitely got mine quickly. I remember finding out about this book and immediately wanting to read it. Helen Hoang continues to make me fall head over heels in love with her stories.

If you probably follow along with my listicles, you know that I love to categorize certain aspects you can find inside a book and give you recommendations based on those elements. I believe that if you love The Kiss Quotient, you will adore the books below.

Romance Books With Sex Workers

Stripped by Zoey Castile A stripper, a schoolteacher, a missing bedazzled thong, and a cute Husky puppy? Stripped is ready to captivate you with its hilarious and incredible love story. When Robyn finds a sparkly thong inside her laundry bag, she knows that’s not hers. But where did it come from? Her answer comes a little time later when Fallon, her neighbor, knocks on her door. But she never expected to see him at her friend’s bachelorette party as the stripper hired to dance for them.

The Roommate by Rosie Danan A slow-burn romance where a careful heiress and a porn star end up being roommates! The Roommate will give you everything you have been searching for in a romance read. Clara is ecstatic when her childhood crush invites her to move cross-country in order to be roommates. But that’s not exactly what happens…Clara finds out that instead of sharing an apartment with the love of her life, she is now rooming with a very charming stranger who also happens to be a famous porn star.

Treasure by Rebekah Weatherspoon Rebekah Weatherspoon is giving you a sex-positive college romance with Black girls in STEM. For Alexis, her sister’s bachelorette party was the highlight of her whole year. Now she’s back to her loner life and being the focus of her parents’ disappointment. She isn’t expecting a lot from her freshman year of college, but that soon changes when she sees Treasure, the stripper who danced at her sister’s party, once again.

Autistic Romance Leads

Act Your Age, Eve Brown by Talia Hibbert Talia Hibbert put out one of the most amazing romance books this year. Eve and Jacob completely made me love them since the very first page. Eve Brown is a hot mess, and after “ruining” a very expensive wedding, her parents give her an ultimatum. Out of the blue, she turns up for an interview at this cute bed and breakfast for the chef position, but the owner tells her right there there is no chance in hell she will work for him. Then, a few minutes later, she accidentally hits him with her car, breaking his arm, making him short on staff and forcing him to hire her on the spot.

Always Only You by Chloe Liese Get ready to love this slow-burn, forbidden sports romance! Chloe Liese’s series is about a big Swedish American family where each of the siblings gets a happily ever after. Ren has liked Frankie since the first time he met her. But working in the same sports team, dating is off-limits. He’s a hockey player and she’s on staff, so it definitely complicates things. Still, patience is his virtue, and he’s ready to enchant grumpy Frankie in any way possible.

Must be a Mistake by Fiona West When I saw “Fans of Hart of Dixie love the Timber Falls series” in the synopsis, I was ready for this book! It has been my dream to find romance books that resemble the overall vibe that Hart of Dixie had. And guess what: we found it! Must Be a Mistake is about emergency room doctor Kyle and his brother’s best friend Ainsley. He has been crushing on Ainsley for years now, and he’s ready to show her how much by signing up to her Habitat for Humanity build.

STEM Romance Books

He’s Not My Boyfriend by Jackie Lau Jackie Lau’s romcoms have the perfect amount of laughs and swoons. Iris Chin is the last single grandchild, so it’s not a surprise when her mother and grandmother start to play matchmaker. She doesn’t want a wedding: she prefers one-night stands. Unfortunately, she soon discovers she’s working on a project with her latest one-night stand, Alex Kwong.

The Chai Factor by Farah Heron When you read a Farah Heron romance, you will crave more and more! The Chai Factor, her debut novel, will make Heron a one-click author for you immediately. Amira Khan has one rule, and that is no dating until she’s finished with her grad school thesis. Nothing can distract her, especially not the cute small-town, flannel-wearing baritone who is staying at her grandma’s basement apartment with his barbershop quartet.

Field Guide: Love and Other Natural Disasters by Six de los Reyes Nerdy, romantic, and deliciously fun, this book can surely be a comfort read for you in the many years to come. Climate scientist Phylle breathes and lives the ocean. She even wants her corals to have babies! When her next boat cruise includes Dakila, an award-winning journalist, she doesn’t know what to expect. They never really thought about meeting The One so soon.

Make Me Fall by Sara Rider After losing everything in her divorce, Nora is determined to start over in a small town, committed to not making the same mistakes she made in the past. But making new friends turns out to be harder than it seems. She’s definitely not making any friends with her obnoxious next-door neighbor!

Hold Me by Courtney Milan I probably won’t ever stop loving this book. It really takes you on one amazing and romantic ride! Maria has interacted with a commenter on her apocalypse-centered blog for 18 months. It has been an anonymous interaction, though — neither of them knows who is who in real life. Jay, a demanding genius, is the bane of Maria’s existence. They hate each other profoundly. But what they don’t know is that they have already met…online.

