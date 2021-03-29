10 Fascinating Books Like THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT

The heroine of this novel suffers from memory loss. Christine wakes up every morning without any idea of who she is. With the help of her husband, Ben, she pieces together bits of her life, remembering an accident that changed her life. However, as Christine slowly puts the truth together, she realizes that not everything is as it seems.

As in The Flight Attendant, this book also features a mystery where memory loss plays a role, and it’s interesting to watch the story unfold in layers.