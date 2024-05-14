Megan Mabee has been filling notebooks with her story ideas and favorite book quotes since she first began reading. She enjoys board gaming, rewatching Miyazaki movies, and building Legos with her preschooler. Megan holds a Master of Library and Information Studies degree from UNC Greensboro and a Public Librarian Certification. Megan has worked in a college bookstore and high school library, and she now loves talking books in the public library where she works and as a Bibliologist at TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations .

Ever since the news was released that the legendary Hayao Miyazaki had come out of retirement again to make the incredible film The Boy and the Heron, I began counting down the days to watch it. There’s nothing quite like the promise of a new Miyazaki movie. All of my years of growing up watching Studio Ghibli marathons led me to this moment. From the summers the films aired on Cartoon Network to stocking our family DVD collection with Ghibli classics, to perpetually streaming them on Max now, the worlds of Hayao Miyazaki have stolen my heart from an early age. Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron was no exception.

As I stepped into a packed movie theater on the film’s opening night last December, I felt such pride in the Studio Ghibli fandom. My friend made sure to snag us some free movie posters the theater had on hand. It was a night that’ll live in my head rent-free for some time to come. I’m so thankful I live in a world where Hayao Miyazaki continues to make thought-provoking, enchanting, heartwrenching, and inspiring films.