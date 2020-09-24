6 Contemporary Books To Read If You’re A Fan Of THE BELL JAR

The Body Papers is an excellent study on sexual abuse, mental health, racism, and cancer. After moving to a suburb in New England in the 1970s, young Grace was bombarded with both overt and covert manifestations of racism. At home, she found it hard to make sense of her grandfather’s nightly visits to her room. She felt exposed, vulnerable, and deeply hurt with everything going on around her. She passed on the legacy of trauma of her battered inner child to her adult self which adversely affected her relationship with others and her own body. This memoir is one woman’s tribute to herself and to everyone like her who put up a good fight in the face of all odds.