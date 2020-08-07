16 Books Like Taylor Swift’s FOLKLORE to Add to Your TBR

“Cardigan” is an exploration of a teenage love triangle between a boy and two girls (the story picks up again in the songs “august” and “betty”). Of “cardigan,” Swift says: “The song is about a lost romance and why young love is often fixed so permanently within our memories. Why it leaves such an indelible mark.” Trust Exercise is not quite about a love triangle, but it is about an intense teenage relationship. The novel has three sections (just like there are three love triangle songs on this album!) and each is told by a different narrator (again, like these three songs), urging us to question which version of the truth is correct. In one version, David and Sarah fall in love in high school, and their connection is exploited by their drama teacher, who has them participate in a series of “trust exercises” as a way of developing as actors. But in the next version of the story, it turns out that may not be what really happened. Even so, they can’t seem to stay out of each other’s lives. “Cardigan” ends with the haunting repeated lines, “And I knew you’d come back to me / You’d come back to me,” suggesting that, just like in the novel, our teenage experiences stay with us far longer than we think.