This song is about, well, closure. The narrator sings about an old love who’s moved on but seems to keep reaching out (“Yes, I got your letter / Yes, I’m doing better” and “Staying friends would iron it out so nice”). It’s nice to know even global pop superstars have these problems. But our narrator here doesn’t want whatever closure the old love can provide: “I know that it’s over, I don’t need your / closure.” I like this little hint of spite. And look, sometimes closure is just a lie we tell ourselves so we can move on. That idea made me think of Little Fires Everywhere, in which characters have very different ideas about whether it’s possible to move on and start again without looking back. Allow me to quote from the novel: “Sometimes you need to scorch everything to the ground, and start over. After the burning the soil is richer, and new things can grow.” Shaker Heights, Ohio, is a quiet, orderly suburb where everything is planned. Artist Mia Warren enters this world and is immediately out of place. When she and her daughter Pearl rent an apartment from Elena Richardson, they’re drawn into the Richardson family’s privileged world despite themselves. But then a scandal divides the town, and Mia and Elena are at odds—with a secret from Mia’s past threatening to upend everything. Mia is someone whose life is built around running (“I know that it’s over”) and Elena smooths over conflict (“it’s fake and it’s oh so unnecessary”).