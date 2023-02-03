8 Books Like REMINDERS OF HIM by Colleen Hoover

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Colleen Hoover’s romance novel Reminders of Him has been out for a little over a year now, and CoHo fans are loving it. Did you devour Reminders of Him and looking for more? Read on to find more books like Reminders of Him, Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel.

Colleen Hoover has written over 20 books and has been publishing and self-publishing her works since 2012. But with the rise of BookTok, Hoover has enjoyed quite a large surge of popularity in the past few years. So when Hoover’s 2022 novel Reminders of Him was released, of course everyone you know was reading it.

Reminders of Him follows Kenna Rowan, a young woman who has recently been released from prison after five years. Kenna was incarcerated for causing the death of her boyfriend Scotty in a drunk driving accident. Now, Kenna returns to town in the hopes of gaining custody of her daughter, whom Scotty’s parents have been raising. This novel is a love story, but it’s also a heartbreaking story of grief, forgiveness, and redemption.

Some of the books like Reminders of Him on this list are less emotional than Hoover’s novel while still exploring similar themes. Some books on this list will make you cry just as hard as you did the first time you read Reminders of Him (if not harder). So whatever devastation level you prefer, so long as you love CoHo, there’s a book on this list for you.

Mika in Real Life by Emiko Jean This book is a lighter story about a mother reconnecting with her daughter and trying to get her life together. Mika Suzuki is 35 and her life is a complete disaster. So when she gets a phone call from Penny, the daughter she put up for adoption 16 years ago, Mika is desperate to be a good role model for her daughter. So Mika tells a little lie. And then another lie on top of that lie to cover up the first lie. And before Mika knows it, she’s invented an entire made-up life for herself.

Kissing Books Newsletter Sign up for Kissing Books to receive news, book recommendations, and more for residents of Romancelandia. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Things We Never Got Over by Lucy Score This book starts with Naomi running away from her own wedding to deal with her evil twin sister. Tina stole her car and cash and left behind something unexpected: a niece Naomi didn’t even realize she had. Now Naomi is stuck with no car, no job, and an 11-year-old to take care of. Knox is the kind of guy who prefers a life of solitude, but when he sees Naomi’s life fall apart right in front of him, he can’t help but offer a helping hand.

Window Shopping by Tessa Bailey Here’s another romance novel about a character who is down on her luck, and this one comes from another TikTok favorite, Tessa Bailey. Two weeks before Christmas, Stella is staring into a shop window when the store owner, Aiden, asks her opinion of the décor. Unable to lie, Stella tells Aiden it’s a “tragedy in tinsel.” Before Stella knows it, she’s working for Aiden. But can she ignore her extreme attraction to him and keep things professional?

All Rhodes Lead Here by Mariana Zapata All Rhodes Lead Here is a romance that, like Reminders of Him, deals with grief, single parenthood, and looking for fresh beginnings. After breaking up with her boyfriend, Aurora De La Torre is looking for a fresh start back in her hometown. So she rents out a garage apartment and prepares to plan her new beginning. What she couldn’t plan for: her landlord, Tobias Rhodes, a single dad who has a secret past of his own.

All The Things We Never Said by Yasmin Rahman This dark YA romance is all about the healing powers of love and will kind of make you think of not one but two TikTok sensations. Think Colleen Hoover crossed with They Both Die at the End. Suffering from anxiety and depression, 16-year-old Mehreen Miah has decided to end her life. So she joins MementoMori, a website that pairs people with partners and gives them a date and method of death. It’s called “the pact.” As Cara, Olivia, and Mehreen secretly meet over the next couple of days, they develop a strong bond and realize there might still be something to live for.

If He Had Been With Me by Laura Nowlin This novel is perfect if you’re looking for another book that will break your heart the way Reminders of Him did. When they were younger, Autumn and Finn were inseparable, but as they got older, something changed. Now, they practically ignore each other. Autumn has a boyfriend and a close-knit group of friends, but she can’t stop wondering what things would be like if she and Finn were together. Then in August, everything changes forever, and Autumn is left with the nagging question of what would have happened if they’d never gone their separate ways.

Every Summer After by Carley Fortune Ten years ago, Persephone Fraser made the biggest mistake of her life. Now, she spends her days living in a stylish apartment in the city, going out with friends, and trying to stay far away from the life she left behind on the lakeshore of her childhood. But then she receives a call that sends her back to Barry’s Bay and back to the world of Sam Florek, a man she’d thought she would be with forever.

Love and Other Words by Christina Lauren How could we have a list like this without including Christina Lauren’s Love and Other Words? Macy Sorensen thinks she has her life all figured out, but when she runs into Elliot Petropoulos — the first and only love of her life — she suddenly remembers just how much she’s been missing him. Elliot used to be Macy’s entire world, but that was before one night changed everything.

Craving more Colleen Hoover content? Here’s where to start with Colleen Hoover books if you’re just now getting into the author. And after you read your way through Colleen Hoover’s catalogue, here are more unputdownable authors like Colleen Hoover.

Or, if you want made-for-you recommendations from a professional book recommender, check out TBR! Find the next book you’ll love with our book recommendation service. Happy reading, friends!