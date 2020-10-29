10 Books to Read After You’ve Finished REBECCA

This is everything we want from a gothic novel. If Ann Radcliffe were still alive, she would adore this book. It’s a perfect turnaround of the often xenophobic tropes of the gothic. The villains are a white, colonialist family, and it’s chef’s kiss good.

Our main character, Noemi, is a young socialite who’s sent to investigate the strange letters her father has been receiving from her cousin. Her cousin, who was recently married off, is experiencing an odd illness, and the family she married into might be poisoning her.

Moreno-Garcia has a gift. I actually finished this book in one sitting; I could not put it down.