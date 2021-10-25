15 WLW Romance Books Like ONE LAST STOP

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Ever read a great book and feel the temptation to throw it down God of Thunder style and yell, “another!”? Because I do. And that’s exactly what Casey McQuiston’s books have always done to me. After reading Red, White and Royal Blue, I wanted all the other books like it (and — good news — we’ve got that covered). And now having read their newest romcom, I find myself wanting all the books like One Last Stop. All of them, please. Is it really so much to ask for more heart meltingly adorable WLW romcoms? It’s really not, and the good news is there are already quite a few of them to satisfy that need.

Lucky for you, if you feel the same, I’ve already done the work of finding them for you. While I can’t exactly promise a list of WLW timeslip romcoms — that would be wild — I have found 15 books like One Last Stop that feature queer romance you won’t want to put down. There are girls kissing girls, queer found families, and lots of laughs in these 15 One Last Stop read-alikes.

I Kissed a Girl by Jennet Alexander An actress and a special effects makeup artist fall for each other in this adorable WLW rom-com. Lilah longs to break out of her B-list movie roles and prove her skills as an actress, and this new movie might just be her chance to do that. For Noa, still trying to break into the union, the movie is another chance to show off her work as a makeup artist. But when she discovers the star she’s been crushing on is hiding fears and uncertainties of her own, she vows to do everything she can to help this star shine. Hours in the makeup chair and long nights on set bring them together, but will their feelings be able to withstand the harsh lights of Hollywood?

How To Find a Princess by Alyssa Cole Substitute a royal investigator for a former kid detective and a long lost princess for a punk rocker displaced from time and you’ve gone from One Last Stop to How to Find a Princess. Though the stories themselves are quite different, the big feelings and WLW romances captured in each of them are equally heartwarming and swoonworthy. McQuiston fans will love all the tropes Cole breaks out in this royal romance, from fake marriage to sharing a bed. And no one will be able to withstand the sweet relationship that develops between Beznaria and Makeda.

Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera A self-proclaimed Puerto Rican baby dyke, Juliet comes out to her family then flies across the country for the internship of her dreams. And since the coming out doesn’t go so well, the flying away feels even more necessary. Like August, Juliet is still discovering who she is and exploring what it means to be herself. The internship doesn’t have all the answers she was looking for, but a summer of self-discovery and a fling with a motorcycle-riding librarian help her out along the way.

When Tara Met Farah by Tara Pammi A food vlogger and a grumpy math genius fall for each other in this NA contemporary romance full of Bollywood charm. The only thing keeping Farah going after her mother’s unexpected death, breaking up with her boyfriend, and moving to the U.S. — all in the span of 18 months — is a statistics internship and her dream of meeting her dancing idol through the Bollywood Dance & Drama Society. So when Tara agrees to help her into the club in return for helping her pass math, she goes for it. But over biryani and midnight dancing breaks, it becomes something more. This one is very much the sunshine person A makes grumpy person B very soft for only them trope, and I love it.

Get It Right by Skye Kilaen Finally out of prison for a felony theft conviction, Finn has to rely on the public clinic for the migraine meds she needs. The last person she ever expected to see there is the gorgeous nurse who fought so hard to get inmates like Finn the healthcare they needed, then abruptly disappeared with no explanation. And Finn’s over it. Really. The feelings between them never could’ve led to anything, anyway. But now Vivi is back in her life, and this time it seems like she’s the one who needs help. If you liked the dynamic between August and Jane in One Last Stop, you’ll enjoy this romance novella about a femme pansexual nurse and a butch lesbian parolee.

Satisfaction Guaranteed by Karelia Stetz-Waters Cade Elgin thinks she has it all figured out when it comes to business. Of course, her personal life is basically nonexistent, but what does that matter? When she inherits a sex toy shop, suddenly business becomes synonymous with pleasure. And it doesn’t help that irresponsible and annoyingly sexy new co-worker is there to distract her. If they can’t figure out some way to work together — and work out their feelings — Satisfaction Guaranteed will shut its doors for good.

Tell Me How You Really Feel by Aminah Mae Safi Most of the books on this list are new adult/adult picks for obvious reasons — they’re meant to be read-alikes for an NA book, after all. But this upper YA romcom about an uptight cheerleader and an aspiring filmmaker has the same kind of swoony soft-meets-prickly romance that One Last Stop does. Sana and Rachel definitely feel a bit like they could be younger versions of August and Jane.

The Girls I’ve Been by Tess Sharpe Okay, I’ll admit this might seem like a weird choice, recommending a YA thriller as a read-alike for an NA romcom, but hear me out! If you loved August’s reformed teen detective backstory and were really into the mystery aspect of Jane’s storyline, The Girls I’ve Been is your answer. It also has big found family vibes between Nora, her girlfriend, her ex-boyfriend/best friend, and her big sister.

Honey Girl by Morgan Rogers Found family is at the core of One Last Stop, with August’s relationship with her roommates and new fiends providing the heart and humor of the story. That’s one thing Honey Girl really delivers on, too. The beauty of queer found family in both books is in the depth of their enduring friendship and love for each other and unending ability to tell it like it is, no matter how much that might hurt.

Kiss Me Every Day by Dena Blake What if you could go back and fix the worst mistake of you life: letting your true love go? Of course, it would be easier for Wynn to fix her mistakes if she wasn’t reliving the same day over and over again. All those years ago Wynn decided to step aside and let her sister pursue a relationship with Carly Evans, the girl of Wynn’s dreams. But what if she hadn’t? What if she’d put her own feeling first? Maybe she finally has a chance at the life — and love — she’s always wanted. Though the time travel in this book is quite different from One Last Stop, both WLW romances feature an out of time element integral to the love story.

Late to the Party by Kelly Quindlen When decidedly uncool kid Codi happens upon one of the cool kids kissing another boy in the dark, he agrees to take her under his wing, bringing her to all the best parties. Parties Codi and her friends always thought weren’t for them. Now she’s staying out late, partying, and hanging out with a really cute girl named Julia. It’s everything she and her friends always dreamed of. The only problem is Codi hasn’t told them anything about it.

Count Your Lucky Stars by Alexandria Bellefleur Former best friends and one-time lovers, Margot and Olivia never expected their paths to cross again. After all, Olivia married her high school sweetheart. But after a divorce and a move, Olivia is brought on to plan a wedding that just happens to list a Margot as the best woman. Surely it couldn’t be that Margot. Except it is. And now they have to reckon with the past and the feelings they never got over. If they can ever talk about what happened, anyway. With Bellefleur’s signature charm and humor, this romcom is a great fit for fans of One Last Stop. Release date: February 1, 2022 by Avon Books

Delilah Green Doesn’t Care by Ashley Herring Blake A photographer with a bit of a playgirl reputation returns to the home she never wanted to see again when her stepsister offers up a five-figure check and a major guilt trip to get Delilah to photograph her wedding. She plans to be in and out, just like that. But then she runs into Claire, one of her stepsister’s stuck up old friends, and she figures she can have a little fun while she’s at it. But Claire is a single mom with a bookstore to run and an ex constantly giving her the runaround, so she really doesn’t have time for someone to play games with her heart. But when it comes to Delilah, she might not be able to resist. Release date: February 22, 2022 by Berkley

She Gets the Girl by Rachael Lippincott and Alyson Derrick Alex Blackwood and Molly Parker are worlds apart when it comes to dating. Alex can get a girl, no problem — it’s keeping one that’s proving tough. Molly, on the other hand, can’t even work up the nerve to talk to the girl she’s in love with. So when their paths cross the night before classes start on campus, Alex agrees to help Molly get her girl in the hopes it will prove to her ex that she’s more than just a helpless flirt. But the more these two try to win their crush’s affections, the more it seems like the real girl of their dreams might be right in front of them. Release date: April 5, 2022 by Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston Obviously I would be remiss not to include Casey McQuiston’s just announced book, I Kissed Shara Wheeler, on this list. What could be a more perfect rec for someone who loves One Last Stop than another WLW romcom by McQuiston themself? This book promises to be just as fiercely fun and funny as McQuiston’s other books, and I, for one, can’t wait. Release date: May 3, 2022 by St. Martin’s Press

