What To Read After You Finish LORE OLYMPUS
After three seasons, with a total of 280 episodes, the epic and most wondrous Webtoon series Lore Olympus has come to a close. This journey, shared by millions of fans, has left an indelible mark on the Webtoon community. Rachel Smythe, the brilliant mind behind this adaptation, has rightfully earned a break. Yet, the end of this saga doesn’t make the heartbreak any softer. For fans (including myself), this has been an impressive and illustrious journey. Smythe’s adaptation was the most popular comic on Webtoon, with over 6.5 million subscribers. Smythe has also won two Eisner Awards, two Harvey Awards, and two Ringo Awards. But we’re not here for the awards (though, Rachel — you earned them and more!). Since 4 March 2018, we have been tuning in weekly for a new episode. Lore Olympus has been a burning torch for fans of Greek Mythology while sensitively and bravely discussing a range of topics, including family relationships, rape, harassment, abuse, trauma, politics, drug use, and education.
Now that we have the final episode of Lore Olympus, there has been a collective cry for more books like this! What will we read after finishing Lore Olympus? Fortunately, the series was not created in a vacuum; Smythe has previously shared some of her sources used in the storytelling. But if you are looking for something a bit more contemporary, we have a list of similar books that tie in with our favourite themes from Lore Olympus. Let’s break it down.
Quick Catch-Up: What is Lore Olympus?
Lore Olympus by Rachel Smythe
Good news, readers. Lore Olympus is still available to read in its original format on Webtoon. You can also find it in printed format with six volumes published. The first printed version was released in November 2021, with the final volume released on May 7th, 2024. The story is an adaptation of the classic Greek myth The Abduction of Persephone, applied in a mostly modern setting with distinct colour palettes and depictions of characters.
The central characters are Persephone, the goddess of the Spring, and Hades, King of the Underworld. Many of the Greek deities appear throughout the story, with great respect to their characterisation in classic Greek literature. However, there is one distinct difference: Smythe has changed some family relationships, removing any form of incest between Hades and Persephone, as well as certain other characters. Personally, I think that’s a good thing. There is already enough trauma, turmoil, and chaos interfering with this relationship without adding incest in there, too.
Lore Olympus is Peak Greek Myth-Punk
This is a hill I am willing to die on. Myth-punk is totally a thing, and Greek myths are one of the most popular collections for adaptations. Just take a look at Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, The Sandman, and Threads that Bind. For more suggestions on this subgenre of fantasy, check out our quick guide to Myth-punk here. In the meantime, here are my top three Greek myth-punk books for Lore Olympus fans.
Persephone: Hades’ Torment by Allison Shaw
If you’re aching for more Hades and Persephone, this will do it. Like Lore Olympus, this beautiful retelling gives Persephone far more agency than the classic myths and legends. Persephone is definitely no damsel in distress. She is far more exploratory in herself and her emotions. Hades, on the other hand, is influenced by one of Eros’s arrows and spends a lot of time in self-reflection. While not as deep into social and familial influences on the relationship as Lore Olympus, Shaw gives us equally impressive graphics balanced with a well-researched yet updated adaptation.
Lore by Alexandra Bracken
Both Bracken and Smythe are brutally honest with their depictions of the Greek gods. There is no adulation or hiding from the truth. When the gods are good, they are very good. But when they are bad, they are the true monsters. In Lore, nine of the gods must submit for punishment every seven years due to their defiance in the face of Zeus. Since ancient times, the nine have been sent to Earth as mortals and hunted by the descendants of ancient bloodlines. It is the Agon, and it brings out the worst in both gods and mortals. Melora (AKA Lore) is the last of her family and was once a Hunter herself. She plans to escape and run away — until Athena arrives, bleeding on her doorstep and asking for help. Lore soon learns there is more to the world of Greek gods than ambrosia and dreams of immortality.
Kurangaituku by Whiti Hereaka
Here’s a novel with a lot in common with Hades and Persephone, without being the more popular Greek Myth retelling. Kurangaituku was traditionally known as the monstrous bird-woman. Hatupatu told his story as one of imprisonment and then escape from Kurangaituku, much like the story many of us heard about Persephone’s capture. But what if Kurangaituku could tell her side? What if, like Hades, her story was corrupted and retold? What if Hatupatu was not the main character, and we had the opportunity to hear the larger story? Like Lore Olympus, the storytelling in Kurangaituku comes from a place filled with history and sub-context that is never explored in a single retelling.
More Graphic Novels like Lore Olympus, but Less Greek Myth
So you like graphic novels and storytelling, but you don’t need any more Greek mythology? No judgment here! We’re all about the books!
The Wicked+The Divine by Keiron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie
Who hasn’t thought of our fave pop stars as possible deities? Every 90 years, 12 gods join the mortal realm as humans. For two years, they are elevated as idols, but at the end of the two years, they die. This is one of those stories that unfold with stunning artwork but in a way that is not always linear or clear. There is no comprehension of the motives of gods, but there is a lot to learn about them! Where Lore Olympus uses contemporary social issues to help tell the story, The Wicked + The Divine uses the story to shine light onto social issues, such as the stories we tell ourselves and how we let them influence us. There are nine volumes in the series, and it is more than worth the journey.
The Princess and the Grilled Cheese Sandwich by Deya Muniz
Gimme romance and grilled cheese!! If you fell in love with Smythe’s artwork (especially Persephone’s cuteness), then prepare yourself! Muniz has achieved the perfect balance of realism and comical cartoon, with just the right lean either way when the story needs it. Lady Camembert is unable to inherit her father’s estate due to outdated sexist laws requiring her to marry a man — which she has no intention of doing because she likes the ladies. Instead, she disguises herself as Count Camembert (“Cam”), which works out better. And then Cam meets Princess Brie. Yes, it is a cheesy romance, but it is so gouda. Fine, I’ll leave the puns to Muniz. They do it so much better.
The Many Deaths of Laila Starr by Ram V, Filipe Andrade, Inês Amaro, And World Design
Welcome to Mumbai and the world of Hindu mythology. It may feel completely different to Lore Olympus, in both setting and palette, but there is one thing they both share: Death. One of the strengths of Lore Olympus is its view on Hades, the Underworld, and Death in general (hey Thanatos!). It’s similar to Laila Starr, the avatar of Death/Kali, cast down to Earth to live a mortal life at a time when humanity has almost unlocked immortality. Imagine a world where death has no purpose in life. Laila has the opportunity to interfere with humanity and restore her place as Death, but every attempt leads to a new outlook on why she even tries. This is absolutely perfect for anyone who pictures a flower garden growing in the Underworld.
More Online Webtoons Like Lore Olympus
For me, there was no better feeling than my weekly reminder that a new episode of Lore Olympus had arrived on Webtoon. I will miss that almost as much as the story itself: a regular break to indulge in my own reading, purely for pleasure and nothing else. If Webtoon gives you the same joy, here are some Webtoons like Lore Olympics to keep the vibe going.
Your Smile is a Trap by AENGO
This ongoing Webtoon series takes the grumpy/sunshine trope from Lore Olympus but reverses the gender roles. Kiyu is the sunshine, living his whole life adored for his good looks. Lily is initially seen as grumpy but is lonely, introverted, and misunderstood. While some see their relationship as unconventional and a bit “opposites attract”, there is a deeper connection built on the chance to be yourself.
Miss Abbott & the Doctor by Maripaz Villar
Miss Cati Abbott is an unusual and eccentric young woman who is skilled at getting herself in trouble. Doctor Andreas Marino is the unfortunate soul who usually helps her out of them — not by choice; he prefers his quiet life as the local doctor in a small town with a penchant for only light amusement. Initially, Dr Marino tries to resist, but Cati is charming and whimsical — very much like Persephone in Lore Olympus. If you like retellings with a twist (and yes, this is very Anne of Green Gables-inspired), this completed Webtoon will have you laughing and sighing again.
Lore Olympus may have finished, but it has not left us without reading inspiration. For something a little different, why not check out The Best Manga Inspired by Mythology, thanks to fellow Rioter Erica. Happy reading!