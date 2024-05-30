What To Read After You Finish LORE OLYMPUS

Ann-Marie Cahill will read anything and everything. From novels to trading cards to the inside of CD covers (they’re still a thing, right?). A good day is when her kids bring notes home from school. A bad day is when she has to pry a book from her kids’ hands. And then realizes where they get it from. The only thing Ann-Marie loves more than reading is travelling. She has expensive hobbies.

After three seasons, with a total of 280 episodes, the epic and most wondrous Webtoon series Lore Olympus has come to a close. This journey, shared by millions of fans, has left an indelible mark on the Webtoon community. Rachel Smythe, the brilliant mind behind this adaptation, has rightfully earned a break. Yet, the end of this saga doesn’t make the heartbreak any softer. For fans (including myself), this has been an impressive and illustrious journey. Smythe’s adaptation was the most popular comic on Webtoon, with over 6.5 million subscribers. Smythe has also won two Eisner Awards, two Harvey Awards, and two Ringo Awards. But we’re not here for the awards (though, Rachel — you earned them and more!). Since 4 March 2018, we have been tuning in weekly for a new episode. Lore Olympus has been a burning torch for fans of Greek Mythology while sensitively and bravely discussing a range of topics, including family relationships, rape, harassment, abuse, trauma, politics, drug use, and education.

Now that we have the final episode of Lore Olympus, there has been a collective cry for more books like this! What will we read after finishing Lore Olympus? Fortunately, the series was not created in a vacuum; Smythe has previously shared some of her sources used in the storytelling. But if you are looking for something a bit more contemporary, we have a list of similar books that tie in with our favourite themes from Lore Olympus. Let’s break it down.