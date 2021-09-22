If You Love GOSSIP GIRL, These Books Are Perfect For You

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

*Kristen Bell voice* Hello, friends. This is your one and only source for the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite! Okay, okay, let’s start again. I grew up watching Gossip Girl. You bet I was that girl who was obsessed with the show, the fashion, the characters, the relationships — everything that had to do with Gossip Girl, I was so there. Now with the new remake, I thought of doing a quick list for the Gossip Girl lovers who crave that same vibe — that same goodness — you find in the show.

As I previously mentioned, Hollywood decided to make a new version of Gossip Girl. It recently went up on the HBO Max streaming service with episodes releasing every Thursday. Gossip Girl (2021) is more like a sequel than a remake because they do mention some of the characters from the original (2007). If you didn’t know, Gossip Girl is a teen drama about the lives of rich kids living in New York City who are constantly stalked by an anonymous blog named Gossip Girl.

A show about messy, rich kids in New York City was a fast hit, especially because of the fashion. They wore the best brands, sometimes even outfits straight from the runway. Gossip Girl catapulted itself into a comfort show where you loved seeing Blair and Serena, our favorite frenemies, going at each other every week. This book list will highlight books that will remind you of the feelings you had whenever you sat down and watched the show.

Prom Queen Perfect by Clarisse David In this Jane Austen meets Gossip Girl YA novel, Alex dela Cruz, the most popular girl in school, knows she has everything: looks, money, and a killer sense of style. But after being told by her childhood nemesis that she is always selfish, she decides to prove him wrong! How? By transforming an invisible misfit into a prom queen.

Anna K: A Love Story by Jenny Lee Messy, rich teenagers living in New York. Isn’t this a perfect book to read if you love Gossip Girl? Meet Anna K — she’s at the top of the world, but she prefers the company of her horses. She’s also in a boring relationship and calmly sails through it. But the arrival of one “Count” Vronsky changes everything for her, especially her love life. What is she willing to let go for the chance to be with Vronsky?

If I’m Being Honest by Emily Wibberley and Austin Siegemund-Broka Cameron Bright is popular, beautiful, and has the best fashion style. But she is known as a bitch in her school. So when she destroys her chances with her crush, she decides to “transform” herself. Now, for this to work, she has to make amends to all the people she has wronged. Starting with Brendan, the guy who she labeled with an unfortunate nickname when they were kids.

Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé Gossip Girl meets Get Out in this thrilling YA debut novel. This book will for sure grab your attention quickly, making you unable to put it down until you reach the final page. The story follows Chiamaka and Devon, two teens who are very much different. But when an anonymous texter named Aces starts to target them both, they will have to team up in order to take them down.

Broken Hearts, Fences, and Other Things to Mend by Katie Finn Our favorite Upper East Siders always went on vacation to the Hamptons. In this book, Gemma, the protagonist, finds herself back there after a five-year absence. Gemma had her summer all planned out, but it quickly changes when she gets dumped. Now she has to worry if she will bump into Hallie, her former best friend, while back in the Hamptons. But a small case of mistaken identity might just save her after all.

The Initiation by Nikki Sloane Finding out her family is in debt ruins Marist’s life. The only way she can save them is to become Royce Hale’s fiancée, the heir to the Hale Banking and Holding business. If she doesn’t agree, she and her family are forever ruined. So, there’s really only one option to take. But what Royce forgets to tell her is that every new Mrs. Hale needs to go through an initiation. And she’s definitely not ready for that.

Act Like You Mean It by Shae Sanders The main heroine in Act Like You Mean It is an It Girl, she’s a famous socialite who posts on social media and earns money that way. August is in need of a fake girlfriend and no one is better than Xandra Nicole for that position. She knows fake dating. If it were to be considered a sport, Xandra would be a gold medalist. After the papers are signed, they really think it could be that simple. But as the attraction grows, the fake couple starts to wonder what’s real and what’s not.

How We Fall Apart by Katie Zhao We know Gossip Girl is constantly watching. She knows everyone’s secrets and she uses them for her own personal gain. In How We Fall Apart, we have “The Proctor,” someone who is anonymously incriminating the main character and her friends through a social media app. Nancy Luo is shocked to find out her former best friend goes missing. And then everything turns for the worst when she is found dead. You think it couldn’t get any worse, but then she and her friends are the prime suspects. The four most uncover the real killer before The Proctor exposes more than they can bear.

Loveboat, Taipei by Abigail Hing Wen Before going to college, Ever’s parents ship her off to Taiwan in order for Ever to attend a summer program there. Instead of calligraphy classes and sacred shrine visits, she finds herself attending a program where the kids are more into clubbing and drinking sake than anything else. She’s about to break every uber-strict rule her parents have set on her. But how far can she go before she breaks her heart?

One Night at the Palace Hotel by Bianca Mori Gossip Girl is all about high society, and One Night at the Palace Hotel transports you to the Filipino elite, the old-money society. It’s the night before the Palace Hotel opens and Consuelo is not feeling the mood. Everyone around her is excited and abuzz about the big opening, but instead, she’s thinking about the path she has taken and the things she has left behind in order to fulfill her family’s expectations.

The King of Bourbon Street by Thea de Salle This is the story of a runaway heiress and a hotel chain mogul, so pretty perfect for Gossip Girl fans. Rain could have been society’s sweetheart, but after her family arranges a marriage for her, she sabotages herself and runs off right after. She somehow ends up in New Orleans, in Sol’s hotel. What follows is a whirlwind affair that will change their lives forever.

Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall Luc reminds me a little bit of Little J. I mean, he has rockstar parents! Even though Jenny isn’t really famous like Luc, I think fans who love her in the series would enjoy Luc’s love story. Now that his father is making a comeback, the spotlight is right over Luc. To clean up his image, he needs to get a fake boyfriend. A nice, perfect, boring fake boyfriend. And Oliver Blackwood is a perfect choice!

Perfect on Paper by Sophie Gonzales We absolutely adore messy characters. That’s one of the main reasons Gossip Girl still holds our interest! Even when the remake was announced, you cannot deny you felt compelled to watch it. And our protagonist, Darcy, is definitely messy. She is the one behind an anonymous love advice business in her school. When Brougham catches her in the act of collecting letters, things quickly change. He blackmails her into becoming his personal dating coach in order to win his ex-girlfriend back.

I hope many authors decide to write more books that resemble the Gossip Girl vibe. Books like that just make me want to one-click, so you bet you already have a customer in line. If you want more books for Gossip Girl fans, check out these YA reads for Gossip Girl fans.