What to Read After GET A LIFE, CHLOE BROWN

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Get a Life, Chloe Brown, the first of the Brown sisters trilogy by British romcom writer Talia Hibbert, was named a Best Book of 2019 by countless outlets, and is beloved by countless readers. But what if you want to read books like Get a Life, Chloe Brown with some comparable themes, like representation for fat characters, nerds, socially awkward characters, disability, or people struggling with anxiety? We’ve got you.

While We Were Dating by Jasmine Guillory If you liked Get a Life, Chloe Brown, and really if you like romance of any kind, you’ll want to pick up the new romance by Jasmine Guillory. In this delightful book, we meet a cinnamon roll hero in the lovely, supportive Ben, who kindly cares for Anna, a plus-size movie star struggling with anxiety.

One to Watch by Kate Stayman-London Although Chloe Brown’s body size isn’t a huge part of the plot, it is part of how the character identifies. The Bachelor-inspired One to Watch is more explicit about addressing those issues, and it’s a great romance novel with a fun, added mystery: you know there’s going to be a Happily Ever After, but who with?

Yes & I Love You by Roni Lauren This New Orleans–set tale of love between an actor and a reviewer with anxiety is cleverly titled, since it’s a novel with improv at its heart. Publishers Weekly gave it the coveted starred review and said: “Intelligent, sweet, and fun, this romance succeeds on all levels.”

The Single Girl’s To-Do List by Lindsey Kelk If you like the British humour in Talia Hibbert’s books, you’ll enjoy Lindsey Kelk’s romcoms. The Single Girl’s To-Do List has recently been reissued with a new cover, and, like Chloe Brown, its main character start out with a bullet point list of a Plan For Her Life.

Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston Socially awkward nerds and British humour both abound in this beloved bestseller about an American First Son and an English prince. The New York Times Book Review loved it, too: “It’s hard to watch [Alex] fall in love with Henry without falling in love a bit yourself ― with them, and with this brilliant, wonderful book.”

The Bookish Life of Nina Hill by Abbi Waxman Chloe Brown is a delightful nerd and I like to think she could be good friends with bookseller Nina Hill, whose life revolves around trivia nights, her bookshop job, her small group of friends, and her cat — until she suddenly has to contend with an entire family she didn’t know she had. Oh, and she meets a guy, too.

Act Your Age, Eve Brown by Talia Hibbert If you love Chloe Brown, you’ll enjoy getting to know her sisters, too, in Take a Hint, Dani Brown, and Act Your Age, Eve Brown. Like her oldest sister, Eve is curvy and awkward. She’s a constantly singing ray of sunshine who meets a curmudgeonly bed and breakfast owner when she goes to work for him…and sparks fly from there.

Conventionally Yours by Annabeth Albert If you’ve ever been part of a fandom, you’ll love this romance. Like Chloe Brown, Conrad and Alden are socially awkward, and Conrad also lives with asthma. “This captivating, nerdy romance delivers a satisfying happily ever after,” says Library Journal.

Seven Days in June by Tia Williams This second-chance romance and instant New York Times Best Seller features a main character who struggles with chronic headaches. It’s a love story between two writers, so if you liked Beach Read, it’s a great one to pick up next.

The Matzah Ball by Jean Meltzer If you’re interested in reading more about invisible chronic illness, put The Matzah Ball on your TBR for this fall. It features a heroine who lives with migraines — Rachel, a “nice Jewish girl” who secretly writes Christmas romance novels. But this year, her publisher wants something Hanukkah-themed. Enter Jacob, her summer camp crush, with whom she now has to work.

If you’re looking for more books like Get a Life, Chloe Brown, or books with specific themes, why not join TBR? Our Tailored Book Recommendations subscription will help you find lots of read-alikes — and more!