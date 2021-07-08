This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With a mass market paperback release in May, Beach Read by Emily Henry continues to bring joy to our lives. And now that summer is here, more beach reads are definitely needed. So if you have been someone who has been searching for similar books as this one, look no more because I have a list for you.

Beach Read is the story of January, a romance writer who ends up moving to her late father’s beach house. There, she finds out she is the next-door neighbor of her college rival, literary fiction writer Augustus Everett. After they realize they both have writer’s block, they strike a deal to write each other’s genre, making their relationship much more complicated.

When I finished reading this book, it took time for me to stop thinking about it. I want these next books to also make you feel so much even after finishing you won’t be able to think of anything else. So I recommend grabbing your bag and hitting the beach with one or two of these books like Beach Read, romances full of comfort, angst, and an epic love story you won’t be able to forget any time soon. Try them!

People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry Of course, I have to include Henry’s most recent release, People We Meet On Vacation. It has all the best things about Beach Read all mixed up together, plus a little bit more romance and angst. Poppy and Alex have been best friends since freshman year in college. But two years ago, their friendship became estranged and they haven’t talked since. Poppy, thinking back to her happier days, remembers their summer vacations together fondly. She decides to ask Alex for one last trip together in order to get back that friendship. Both of them have been pining for each other for years, but are too scared to change their already messy relationship. This upcoming trip will be eye-opening for both of them.

The Shaadi Set-Up by Lillie Vale (September 7) If you loved the beach house aspect of Beach Read and the renovation of it, The Shaadi Set-Up might be the thing you’re looking for. Reunited exes have to work together to flip a house! Rita and Milan will find out that their feelings for each other are not easily forgotten.

Love At First by Kate Clayborn Fans of Emily Henry will love Love At First. It has angst, comfort, warmth, and beautiful writing. Sixteen years ago, a teenage Will fell in love with Nora. The thing is, he only heard her voice, but that was enough for him to never forget her. Now an unexpected inheritance has brought Will back to the same apartment complex, where he meets the girl of his dreams once again…

Make It Sweet by Kristen Callihan Hate to love, moving to a new place, you can see all of these themes in both Make It Sweet and Beach Read. I really feel like fans of Emily Henry would also love Kristen Callihan’s book. Promised of rest and relaxation, Emma travels to California to stay at a gorgeous estate. There, she meets the owner’s grumpy grandson who is recovering from post-concussion syndrome.

Float Plan by Trish Doller Float Plan is all about starting over after a devastating loss and finding yourself in the shadows of your former self. Since the loss of her fiancé, Anna has been living in grief. That is, until a reminder about a trip they were supposed to take together appears. Anna decides to sail in their sailboat but finds out that she definitely needs some help. She then hires Keane, a professional sailor, who is also trying to steer towards a new future. Content warning for suicide.

The Simple Wild by K.A. Tucker Moving to a new place to navigate a relationship with your father is never easy. It definitely wasn’t for Calla when she decides to visit her dad all the way to Alaska after finding out he has cancer. Expecting her dad to meet her at the airport, she instead encounters one of his pilots, Jonah, a grumpy, obnoxious man who butts heads with her from the very start.

Share My World by D. Rose Reconnecting after years can be seen on both Beach Read and Share My World. Xander and Kalei were once upon a time teenage flings over the summer but lost contact after they each returned home. Years later, they meet again in the same beach town and it seems like things were never really over between them. Still, the journey to a second chance is going to be bumpy for both of them. If Xander and Kalei want to have a future together, they both need to face their deepest fears.

Honey Girl by Morgan Rogers It’s clear Honey Girl is a book people will talk about for many, many years. Read it now if you still haven’t! After completing her PhD in astronomy, Grace travels to Las Vegas on a girls’ trip to celebrate. She never really expected to marry someone there, but…she does. With the pressure of her father’s plans for her life on her shoulders, Grace decides to flee her home for a summer in New York with a wife she barely knows.

Where the Honeybells Grow by Ruthie Lenor I felt like I was part of the story when I read this book. It feels like you’re living alongside the characters, going to the same places with them. Ruthie Lenor’s writing is unmatched and everyone should be reading her stories. Quinn left Honeybells Ranch 20 years ago and never looked back. But now his best friend’s getting married. He’s positive that this will be a quick visit, but when Quinn meets newcomer Gerti, he can’t help but stay a little bit more. Content warning for mentions of cancer and suicide, death of a family member.

How Sweet It Is by Dylan Newton January and Augustus are both writers in Beach Read. I wanted to also add a book that features writers because that is a big part of their story. How Sweet It Is is about the queen of romance falling for the king of horror. Event planner Kate is known for creating the most beautiful moments for her clients’ weddings. So how is it that her best friend managed to rope her into planning the Knight of Nightmares’ book launch extravaganza?

Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake by Alexis Hall Rosaline Palmer has just landed a spot on the nation’s most beloved baking show. Winning the prize money will save her and her daughter from financial disaster. The road to the final is long and not easy, especially with parent-approved Alain and sweet electrician Harry also competing.

It’s understandable to search for books similar to the ones you love. If you want more romance that’ll give you the same comfort that your favorite books give you, we have read-alikes for The Kiss Quotient and The Hating Game.