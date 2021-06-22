15 Books Like A COURT OF THORNS AND ROSES

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s hard to open BookTok without coming across readers gushing about A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR) by Sarah J. Maas. The series, which currently boasts four full-length novels and a novella, is about powerful Fae, passionate romance, and war. Having read the books, I see the why they have inspired such a strong following, especially with characters readers can’t help but obsess over. Because the latest book in the series, A Court of Silver Flames, was published earlier this year, it’ll be a while until the next installment. Although rereading the series is always an option, here are 15 fantasy books like A Court of Thorns and Roses that hit on similar notes, such as fairies, magic, romance, and war, and will keep you going until the next ACOTAR book.

Fairies

ACOTAR is set in the world of the Fae and its vicious courts. This premise isn’t new, and the source material is rich enough to inspire plenty of fantasy novels about fairies.

A Deal With the Elf King by Elise Kova Series: Married to Magic Women have been taken by elves over the years to be their Human Queen. Luella knows that being chosen is equal to death and is sure she would never be chosen as a bride. That is, of course, until the day the Elf King arrives specifically for her.

Darkfever by Karen Marie Moning Series: Fever MacKayla is determined to solve the mystery of her sister’s murder. However, as she dives deeper and closer to the truth, she begins being followed by the shadowy Jericho and at the same time the cruel V’lane, a Fae. When the boundary between the worlds starts to crumble, MacKayla realizes that her purpose is much greater than she originally thought.

The Iron King by Julie Kagawa Series: The Iron Fey Meghan has never really fit in anywhere. Her life becomes even more odd though when a mysterious stranger arrives, prompting her best friend to become oddly protective. The truth reveals itself when Meghan learns she is the daughter of a fairy king. But this isn’t a fairytale, and Meghan quickly learns that she’s nothing but a pawn in a game of war.

Ash by Malinda Lo Series: Ash Ash is a Cinderella retelling about the titular Ash, who is at the mercy of her evil stepmother after her father dies. Her only solace is the fairytales she reads. Little does she realize how real they are when she meets Sidhean, a dangerous fairy.

Curse of the Wolf King by Tessonja Odette Series: Entangled with Fae Curse of the Wolf King is a Beauty and the Beast retelling in which Gemma, our beauty, wants to run away from her past. Unfortunately, her rescuer is a Fae king who holds her for ransom. But Gemma just might have a chance if she helps King Elliot, our beast, fall in love.

The Moonfire Bride by Sylvia Mercedes Series: Of Candlelight and Shadows Valera works tirelessly as a seamstress to feed her little sister and protect her from a cruel world bordered by the Fae forest. She constantly fears that the Fae will whisk her sister away. But fate has other plans when the Fae come for Valera rather than her sister. Now Valera is trapped in a beautiful palace and arranged to marry a mysterious Fae lord, who tells her she can return home after a year plus a day if she never sees his face.

Enchanting the Elven Mage by Alisha Klapheke Series: Kingdoms of Lore Aury learns three crucial things in one day: she’s a princess, she’s a mage, and a mountain elf is on his way to claim her as his bride. Desperate to escape from her new-found royal parents, she goes to the magic military order to learn what she can. Filip has also learned three things: he has to marry Aury, the marriage will give his people farmland, and Aury has a deadly wild magic. But war is coming, and their marriage is at the center of it.

Fortuna Sworn by K.J. Sutton Series: Fortuna Sworn After her brother disappeared, Fortuna Sworn realized she was the last of her kind. To survive, she hides among humans by working at a bar, while never giving up on the search for her brother. Her days turn into a drudging pattern until she captures the eye of a powerful fairy who offers her an irresistible bargain.

Young and New Adult Fantasy

ACOTAR is generally categorized as New Adult Fantasy. However, here are both Young and New Adult Fantasy novels that range from retellings to high fantasy with plenty of romance, action, and intrigue to keep you turning the pages.

The Young Elites by Marie Lu Series: The Young Elites A deadly fever swept through Adelina’s homeland ten years ago. Those who survived were changed forever and are now called the Young Elites. Teren is tasked with destroying the Young Elites but harbors a secret. Enzo is part of a secret sect of the Young Elites tasked with finding others like them before Teren does. Their three lives become entangled, and loyalties will be tested to see who survives.

A Song of Wraiths and Ruin by Roseanne A. Brown Series: A Song of Wraiths and Ruin Malik is determined to start a new life and arrives at Ziran with his sister, Nadia. However, an evil spirit abducts Nadia as payment for entrance. Malik’s only hope to free her is to kill the Crown Princess Karina of Ziran. Unfortunately for Malik, Karina is not willing to go down without a fight.

A Curse So Dark and Lonely by Brigid Kemmerer Series: Cursebreakers This one is yet another Beauty and the Beast retelling. Prince Rhen is the heir of Emberfall, which can only be saved if he can convince a girl to fall in love with him. Harper hasn’t had an easy life, and things don’t get much easier when she’s kidnapped and taken to Emberfall. There, she learns about the enchanted land, Prince Rhen, and his dashing guardsman.

Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko Series: Raybearer Raised in isolation, all Tarisai has wanted was her family. The only family she knows is the absentee Lady, who eventually sends her to the capital of Aritsar to compete in the Crown Prince’s Council of 11. If Tarisai wins, she’ll gain a deep bond with the Prince, something The Lady is determined to weaponize. But Tarisai is tired of being a pawn.

From Blood and Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout Series: Blood and Ash As the Maiden, Poppy does not have control over her own life. She’s waiting for the day of her Ascension so she can continue to protect her kingdom from its deadly enemies. Despite the stifling life she leads, she is determined to fight. However, her choices will have consequences for the entire kingdom.

The Stolen Kingdom by Jillian Boehme Standalone The Kingdom of Perin Faye is not what it once was after years of being ruled by greedy kings. Maralyth is a vintner’s daughter who learns that she has a secret power that could only come from royal blood. The power propels her into the intrigue of the court and perhaps a little forbidden love.

For the Wolf by Hannah F. Whitten Series: Wilderwood This one is a Little Red Riding Hood retelling. Red is the Second Daughter who is destined to go into the Wilderwood and be sacrificed to the Wolf. Instead of being fearful though, Red is relieved and hopes the Wilderwood can prevent her from hurting those she loves from a power she unwittingly stole from it. But the trees harbor secrets, and the Wolf has a mission she wasn’t expecting.

