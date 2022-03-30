Book Recs 9-Year-Olds Are Begging For

Nine-year-olds are hitting a crucial stage in their reading lives. The act of choosing a book is getting more complicated. Reading levels are varied, and looking cool is taking up more mind space. In an overwhelming world (and you can’t argue that 4th grade is anything but), a lot of kids go for what they know. As an elementary librarian, this means I am constantly inundated with requests for the same handful of titles. Any book excitement is celebrated, but my library only has so many copies of the favorites. With checkouts popping up every two weeks, we run out of options fast.

The explosion of graphic novels has made book recommendation a million times more exciting. The reading ability of 9-year-olds is all over the place, but their need for peer acceptance is pretty steady. Graphic novels bridge this gap in such a satisfying way. Books with impressive thickness and not-babyish illustration can be enjoyed by struggling readers, allowing them to immerse themselves in a story in a way that blocks of text might prevent. The graphic novel section is usually where we start, but I did not include graphic novels in this list. For some great graphic novel recs, start with this list of recent middle grade graphic novels.

Beyond graphic novels, I’ve been curating read-alikes and book recs to keep all my upper students interested. It can be tricky to find the right fit, and to encourage patience in both the reader and myself. The categories below represent the most requested titles or genres I hear from students in 3rd through 5th grade. I hope you find something that piques your interest!