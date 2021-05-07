India is currently suffering through a record-breaking COVID-19 surge and is running low on oxygen, hospital space, and other essential supplies. They are in desperate need of support, but international response has lagged behind the immediacy and scale of the crisis. Last week, India accounted for 46% of global COVID-19 cases.

Books for Hope is an auction that been organized by a group of author volunteers, including, including Sheba Karim, Sorboni Banerjee, and Nandini Bajpai, to raise money for the UNICEF USA India Covid Relief Effort. The bidding has already started, and it will run until 11:59 pm EST on Sunday, May 9th.

There are hundreds of signed books and other bookish swag to bid on, including by bestselling authors. To participate, comment on the item you’re interested in with your bid. After you’ve been notified that you won, reply to the email with a receipt of your donation of UNICEF USA India Covid Relief Effort and you will be sent your books!

There is a huge array of items available, including a signed hardcover set of the first three Bridgerton books! There is an abundance of stunning YA prizes, including:

There are also lots of middle grade options, like:

Today In Books Newsletter Sign up to Today In Books to receive daily news and miscellany from the world of books. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

It’s not just books available! You can also bid for the chance to name a character in a favorite author’s upcoming novel! Such as:

Authors and aspiring authors have even more options! There are a ton of query critique, manuscript critique, editor calls, and other opportunities to bid on that will help you hone your skills.

So head over to the Books for Hope auction to help raise money for a good cause while collecting some beautiful signed editions from your favorite authors. You can’t get a much better deal than that!