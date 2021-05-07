Bid In the Books for Hope Auction to Raise Money for India’s Covid Relief!
India is currently suffering through a record-breaking COVID-19 surge and is running low on oxygen, hospital space, and other essential supplies. They are in desperate need of support, but international response has lagged behind the immediacy and scale of the crisis. Last week, India accounted for 46% of global COVID-19 cases.
Books for Hope is an auction that been organized by a group of author volunteers, including, including Sheba Karim, Sorboni Banerjee, and Nandini Bajpai, to raise money for the UNICEF USA India Covid Relief Effort. The bidding has already started, and it will run until 11:59 pm EST on Sunday, May 9th.
There are hundreds of signed books and other bookish swag to bid on, including by bestselling authors. To participate, comment on the item you’re interested in with your bid. After you’ve been notified that you won, reply to the email with a receipt of your donation of UNICEF USA India Covid Relief Effort and you will be sent your books!
There is a huge array of items available, including a signed hardcover set of the first three Bridgerton books! There is an abundance of stunning YA prizes, including:
- A set of signed, hardcover, limited edition Graceling Realm books by Kristin Cashore
- A set of one of each of Julie Murphy’s books, including arcs of Pumpkin and If the Shoe Fits, plus book swag
- Signed copies of the Dread Nation duology by Justina Ireland
- A signed Advanced Readers Copy of A Lesson in Vengeance by Victoria Lee
- A signed hardcover of The Henna Wars by Adiba Jaigridar
There are also lots of middle grade options, like:
- A signed set of the Aru Shah series by Roshani Chokshi
- A signed and personalized ARC of The Insiders by Mark Oshiro
- Signed copies of Finding June Kim and The Dragon Egg Princess by Ellen Oh
- A signed hardcover boxed set of the School for Good & Evil books 1-3 by Soman Chainani
It’s not just books available! You can also bid for the chance to name a character in a favorite author’s upcoming novel! Such as:
- Name a character in a Stacey Lee book
- Name a character in a Dahlia Adler story/novel
- Naming of character rights in a future Gayle Forman novel, plus a signed copy of We are Inevitable
Authors and aspiring authors have even more options! There are a ton of query critique, manuscript critique, editor calls, and other opportunities to bid on that will help you hone your skills.
So head over to the Books for Hope auction to help raise money for a good cause while collecting some beautiful signed editions from your favorite authors. You can’t get a much better deal than that!