Which Book Should You Read Based on Your Dungeons & Dragons Class?

Even adventurers need some time to relax, and what better way to unwind from a day trekking through dangerous dungeons and slaying dragons than to curl up by the fireplace with a book as your party gets a nice Long Rest. Next time you’re passing through a town on a side quest, be sure to put some of these hand-selected tales in your pack; they may even provide some inspiration for building a new character!

Recent Graduate of Bard College? Check Out…

The Subtweet by Vivek Shraya A gripping delve into the world of music, this novel details the careers of two musicians as their paths intersect, diverge, and clash. The climb to the top of the charts is a long and arduous one: how do you navigate representing yourself in an industry that seems to demand assimilation, dilution, and the commodification of your personality? Bards are often stereotyped as flirty characters; however, this book tackles the genuine struggles behind creativity, the conflict desire to own your craft while sharing it publicly, and the sheer amount of love poured into every new note that Bards can relate to.

Druids Looking to Muse on Their Relationship With Nature May Enjoy…

The History of Bees by Maja Lunde This Norwegian novel follows three separate families across three separate timelines and discusses the ways in which we are incapable of separating ourselves from the environment we are raised in as well as the natural world. While interrogating concepts of legacy and collectivism vs. individualism, the novel also explores how contemporary climate change struggles may develop into catastrophe, and how human arrogance, even at a seemingly small level, can easily erupt into global destruction. Relevant and reflective, this book provides ample ideas for Druid characters to ponder over.

Are You a Fighter Looking for Some Workout Inspiration? Look No Further Than…

A River of Royal Blood by Amanda Joy When an ancient tradition demands that two sisters fight each other to the death for the crown, Eva must muster all of her strength and courage to be victorious. However, before she does that, she must leave her palace lifestyle behind and learn how to develop her blood magic and combat skills so that she stands a chance of making it out of this prophesied battle with the throne. Action packed and fast paced, this story also considers the politics of power and the different types of endurance that a good Fighter must confront; is strength all about punching hard, or is there something else at its core?

A Wizard’s Library is Immense, But Does it Have…?

Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell by Susanna Clarke A sweeping epic novel about the history of magic in an alternative England, this book critiques classism, privilege, and destructions elite hierarchies that prevent access to education and creativity. As the battle of magical supremacy is waged between unlikely allies, then likely enemies, Norrell and Strange, the politics of wizardry are put under the microscope. The alternative world is so vividly imagined that the boundaries of reality are blurred in such a delightful way, and bookish Wizards may also characteristically enjoy settling down to immerse themselves within the whopping page count.

Are You a Rogue Wanting Something to Take Your Mind Off How Badly Your Last Heist Went?

The Promised Neverland by Kaiu Shirai Emma, Norman, and Ray love their home and their Mother, until they discover a horrific secret that turns everything they’ve known on its head. With the cute mask of their world suddenly ripped off, it’s a race against time—and evil forces—to escape the confines of their boarding school. Tense and terrifying, this manga is packed with snooping scenes, strategizing scenes, nail-biting prison-break attempt scenes as the characters plot their route to freedom and evade the suspicions of those who have nasty plans in store. Packed with resourceful characters and an emphasis on the need to be wise and perceptive to survive, sneaky Rogues will definitely be able to see themselves in this one.

Warlocks Keen to Relax After Another Strange Nightmare About Their Patron Might Consider…

Let the Right One In by John Ajvide Lindqvist A bit of an unconventional choice, but nevertheless relevant, this classic tale of love and vampires follows a young boy as he develops a timeless friendship with his fanged next-door-neighbour. Atmospheric and bleak, this translated novel is both heartwarming and heartbreaking. The themes of dedication, lifelong bonds, and the tumultuous relationships between the powerful and the powerless make this novel a good one for Warlocks to dip into, as it investigates the trials and triumphs that come with binding oneself to the supernatural.

Exploring the Wilderness Can Get Lonely for Some Rangers, So Check Out This Book for Company…

A Natural History of Dragons by Marie Brennan A dedicated researcher and lover of dragons, Lady Trent is on the hunt for the most perfect specimens to document. Inspired to travel the world and pursue her passions, she uses her intellect and her intuition to track dragons and learn all she can about their lives and the environment they live in. Rangers are adept at navigating various terrains and following in the well-tacked footsteps of their favourite creatures to either hunt or study them, therefore this tale of adventure will perfectly parallel their weary, but satisfying, explorations.

Clerics Who are Curious About the Divine Realm Should Read…

The God of Small Things by Arundhati Roy In Kerala, India, Ammu and her children find gods in brief flashes of humanity, and sustain their hope on the belief that goodness will one day destroy the prevailing darkness that governs their lives. This compelling and tragic novel explores the ways in which people latch onto small things to cope with being abandoned or harmed by various institutions—whether that be family, tradition, or colonialism—and how the world responds to their attempts at flight from their situation. Clerics passionate about their faith, or Clerics questioning it, will find this story full of interesting themes to consider while preparing their spells for the day: what is divinity, how do we access it, and can we become divine ourselves?

Now that you’re rested, make sure you’re geared up for your next quest.