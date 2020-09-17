6 Book Recommendations for Broadway Lovers Missing the Theater

Next to Normal studies the impact that one person’s mental health can have on an entire household, and examines the weight of grief, autonomy in the fight against mental illness, and the creeping horror of becoming detached from it all. Similarly, Weather is a disjointed and hesitant narrative about a woman who quietly muses on the various difficulties in the world, including her brother’s process of recovering from addiction. It is a slow, disparate novella that asks us where we can, or should, put our focuses in a society that seems to be crumbling from every angle, as the narrator’s strained thoughts begin to reflect in the anecdotal style of the prose. Like Next to Normal, Offill’s work is contemplative, tinged with sharp comedy, ventures into dark territories before skittering away again, echoing a mental state that I’m sure many of us can relate to at the moment.

Trigger warning: drug addiction