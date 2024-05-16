7 Books for Better Mental Health

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Whether or not you are among the 1 in 5 adults who experience mental illness each year, you almost definitely know folks who are, and your mental health is an important component of your overall health regardless. There’s no substitute for good mental health treatment, which should be accessible and affordable for everyone, but as with many things in life, books can be a helpful starting point or supplement. Take Good Care of Yourself When radical Black activists popularized the concept of self-care in the 1960s and ‘70s, they weren’t talking about hitting the spa or taking a bubble bath. Those things can certainly be elements of self-care (and as a longtime fan of spending an hour in the tub every night, I’m here to tell you it’s excellent), but they don’t address the underlying causes of stress or the systemic sources of inequity that are harmful to our wellbeing.

Real self-care can’t be bought. It’s the internal process of making decisions that align with your values, setting boundaries, asserting yourself, and practicing self-compassion. Not as easy as a trip to Target! That’s why I’m an evangelist for Pooja Lakshmin MD’s Real Self-Care, breaks the work into manageable steps and offers tools to help you identify your personal version of real self-care. Better Living Through Books Newsletter Your resource for reading material that helps you live the life you want. From self-help to cookbooks to parenting to personal finance, relationships, and more, we’ve got you covered. If it’s part of life, it can be part of your reading life.



Looking for guidance on how, exactly, to set those boundaries and assert yourself without feeling or acting like a jerk? Run, don't walk, to Set Boundaries, Find Peace and its companion workbook by therapist Nedra Glover Tawwab. Demystify Therapy Therapy-speak is all over social media, and while destigmatizing therapy is a huge win, short-form videos about narcissism and Instagram slides about the trauma response can flatten and over-generalize a complex, deeply personal process. In reality, therapists rarely make TikTok-friendly pronouncements, and the big lessons are nearly impossible to boil down to a soundbite. If you're circling around the idea of therapy but haven't yet sat on the proverbial couch, Shani Tran's Dope Therapy is here to help you set your expectations, find a therapist, navigate the process, troubleshoot when it feels like therapy isn't working, and identify when you're ready to wrap up. Tran recognizes that sometimes the things we need help with can make it even more difficult to seek that help, and her guidance is especially focused on making therapy easier and more approachable for queer and BIPOC folks and other members of historically marginalized communities.