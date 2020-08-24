6 Excellent Books Featuring Libraries or Librarians

This is my favourite book of 2020 so far, and I’ll be shocked if anything dethrones it from the top of my list. In What You Wish For, the main character is a librarian who loves her job at an elementary school in Texas where the entire ethos is one of joy. And then into the school walks a new principal whose ethos is…exactly the opposite. And if that wasn’t complicated enough, she knew him previously. Not only did she know him, but she had a massive crush on him — a crush so massive, in fact, that she left her last school to get away from him. And the crush was not on a joyless guy: it was on the most fun person she’d ever met. So what happened to him? How did he become like this? And how is she going to fight for her school?

What I love about this book — apart from the warm, witty voice that drew me in instantly — is that it’s not about sugarcoating reality. Instead, it faces the fact that in life, hard things happen, but that there is always joy, and that we can make the conscious choice to embrace it.