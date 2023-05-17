abibliphobia coffee mug
Books + Coffee

If there is one thing I love as much as I love books, it is coffee. I buy my beans through a subscription service, and start every day with a hot cup of freshly brewed “hairbender” roast. I take it black, and I have more funny mugs than fit in my cupboard. Most mornings, my husband brings me one while I am still in bed, and I wake up with my coffee. On particularly nice mornings, I enjoy my coffee with a book.

Is there any combination more delightful than books and coffee? I would say no, though I allow for the possibility that there might be someone out there, somewhere, perhaps even two someones (doubtful, but perhaps) who do not enjoy coffee. For you, I suggest books and tea.

This is not the first poetic ode to coffee that I’ve written, but it is certainly the one with the silliest reason behind it: I was on Etsy, and I found a tremendous amount of cute merch that combines books and coffee. Overwhelmed by the treasure trove I had stumbled on, I selected a few of the best T-shirts, sweatshirts, and coffee cups (both for at-home use and for travel), and I present those to you here.

Books + Coffee T-Shirts and Sweatshirts

coffee & books retro tee

I adore the ’70s vibe of this Coffee & Books tee. Available in absolutely loads of colors and sizes, as well as a sweatshirt option, starting at $18.

books & coffee stack tee

I love a book stack, and check out the gorgeously simple line art on this Books & Coffee tee. Available in a gazillion colors and sized from baby up to 2x, starting at $14.

drink coffee read books be happy tee

This T-shirt boldly declares the meaning of life: Drink Coffee, Read Books, Be Happy. Sizes XS–2X, assorted colors, starting at $19.

I like my books spicy and my coffee icy tee

For the iced coffee girlies (non-gendered), I love this shirt that declares I like my books spicy and my coffee icy. Available in sizes for babies up to 2X and several colors, starting at $11.

dogs & books & coffee sweatshirt

Do you love Dogs & Books & Coffee? Me too! This cozy sweatshirt will tell the world, for $35.

I like my books long and my coffee strong sweatshirt

The perfect sweatshirt doesn’t exist is this one that declares, “I like my books long and my coffee strong.” Assorted sizes and colors. $38+.

Books+ Coffee Cups

coffee books cats naps cup

Prefer cats to dogs? How about this glass Coffee. Books. Cats. Naps. mug? $18

death by tbr coffee cup

I think we can all relate to this Death by TBR glass travel mug! $20+

abibliophobia mug

How great is this Abibliophobia mug? So great! $15+

the reader coffee cup

If you love books, coffee, and the tarot, this The Reader travel mug might be for you. $25