Laura Hankin came to D.C. last spring to be with her boyfriend while they waited out the few weeks the pandemic would last. More than a year later, the pandemic is still here, but on the plus side, so is she! Her debut Happy and You Know It came out last year and was chosen as a Book of the Month pick. Her second book, A Special Place for Women, is making waves already, with Paramount Television Studios acquiring the TV rights and Samantha Bee on the list of executive producers. In the book, a young journalist has the audacity to infiltrate a secret, women’s only club, unaware of what she is risking by doing so.