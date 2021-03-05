Books by Asian & Pacific Islander Authors You Should Read ASAP: The List List #439

What’s Mine and Yours, the new novel from Naima Coster A Read with Jenna Today Show Book Club Pick! From the author of Halsey Street, a sweeping novel of legacy, identity, the American family—and the ways that race affects even our most intimate relationships. A North Carolina community rises in outrage as a county initiative draws students from the largely Black east side of town into predominantly white high schools on the west. For two students, Gee and Noelle, the integration sets off a chain of events that will tie their two families together in unexpected ways over the next twenty years.

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Apartment Therapy: 7 Poetry Books by BIPOC Women to Add to Your TBR List

at Brightly: 13 Books With Resilient Role Models for Tweens

at Bustle: 10 Best-Sellers With TV & Movie Adaptations You Can Stream On Netflix

at BuzzFeed: 21 Audiobooks And Podcasts By Black Canadians You Have To Listen To

at Crime Reads: Trinidad & Tobago: Rum, Calypso, Cricket, and Crime Fiction

at Electric Lit: 8 Books By and About Afghan Women

at Epic Reads: 35 Books with a Strong Female Lead to Celebrate Women’s History Month (All Year Long)

at Gizmodo: March Is Here, and It’s Bringing Tons of New Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books

at Lit Hub: On Obsessive Female Relationships in Literature: A Reading List

at Mental Floss: The 10 Most Confusing Books of All Time

at POPSUGAR: 15 Times Black Authors Wrote About Black People Falling in Love

at Riveted Lit: Books by Asian & Pacific Islander Authors You Should Read ASAP

at Shondaland: The 5 Best Books for March

at Teen Vogue: 11 Books Featuring South Asian Characters to Read in 2021

at Tor.com: 5 Books That Will Make You Think Twice About Walking in the Woods