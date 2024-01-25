The 10 Books I Gave as Favors at my Wedding

Alison Doherty is a writing teacher and part time assistant professor living in Brooklyn, New York. She has an MFA from The New School in writing for children and teenagers. She loves writing about books on the Internet, listening to audiobooks on the subway, and reading anything with a twisty plot or a happily ever after.

When I got engaged last year, I didn’t know what I wanted to wear or what kind of flowers I wanted or even what state I wanted to get married in. But I did know one thing for sure. I wanted to give books away as our wedding favors. My now husband and I planned things pretty quickly. We decided to get married where we live in Brooklyn. And after a short ceremony in the park, we had a small celebration in a nearby brewery. This only intensified my desire to include books in the celebration, because I felt like it would be a way to really infuse my interests and personality into the event.

At first, I thought about getting each guest an individual book that was selected just for them. But it was probably obvious to everyone else that this was going to be way too much work. My next idea was still to get about 75 different books, wrap them in brown butcher paper, and create unique mystery dates with a book for guests to choose from. Of course, with a tight timeline, the rest of the celebration to plan, and, you know, a job, this was definitely not feasible either. I landed on the idea of picking ten books and setting them out on a favor table for guests to choose from.