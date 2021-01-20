This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

What pairs better with good books than a cup of tea? I know I’m personally guilty of drinking usually one, sometimes two or three cups a day. I got wondering about the history of tea. Where does tea come from? What uses does tea have? How did it go from being a leafy green plant to being in a little filter bag in my favourite mug?

Tea has been on a nearly 5,000-year long journey to get to where it is today, starting in China in the year 2737 BCE. Tea is the most popular drink in the world, second only to water! The British drink 100 million cups daily, which is almost 36 billion per year.

Book Deals Newsletter Sign up for our Book Deals newsletter and get up to 80% off books you actually want to read. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

All of that is just the tip of the tea iceberg. Join me on this deep dive into the history of tea, where it comes from, and its many uses and variations!

The Tea Book by Linda Gaylard A beautifully illustrated book that is great for beginners, Gaylard takes the reader through blends, tastings, and ceremonies from around the world. This book covers the history of tea from India to Kenya to Japan and more! You will be able to recognize tea varietals based on their leaves, and follow along with the book to brew your own delicious recipes. It’s a hefty tome at 224 full-colour pages, but if you’re stuck on where to start your tea journey it’s a great place to begin.

The China Tea Book by Luo Jialin Jialin’s book chronicles the history of tea’s beginnings in ancient China. The China Tea Book explores how the beginnings of tea are as varied as the types of tea themselves. Mixing leisure and practicality, this book explores tea etiquette, its history as it travelled from China, and contemporary tea today. Like Gaylard’s book, it is also accompanied by illustrations as well as photographs.

The Book of Tea: The Classic Work on the Japanese Tea Ceremony and the Value of Beauty by Kakuzo Okakura Travelling back into history, The Book of Tea is over a century old. Author Kakuzo Okakura was born in 1862, the son of a samurai family. He wrote this book in 1906 in English and it has been in print ever since. Okakura intended for this book to culturally bridge the east and the west, as during this time period a large amount of cultural production was flooding towards eastern Asia, and he was concerned about the loss of Japanese traditions. In this book, Okakura explores the concept of chanoyu, which translates as “the way of tea”. Chanoyu is another word for Japanese traditional tea ceremony, which itself was influenced by Zen Buddhism. Altogether, Okakura’s book is a thoughtful and complex read. His work explores the aesthetics of the time, the spirituality of Japan, and the history of tea itself.

Chai: The Experience of Indian Tea by Rekha Sarin and Rajan Kapoor Written by Rekha Sarin with accompanying photography by Rajan Kapoor, Chai explores the history of tea in India. This volume traces the story of tea from leaf to cup, as well as explores the culture and ceremony surrounding it. The story of tea travels across the entire country of India, and Sarin and Kapoor describe and photograph it for us perfectly.

Reading Tea Leaves by A Highland Seer Perhaps on the less scientific spectrum is the art of tasseology, also known as the art of reading tea leaves. This small guide was written over a century ago by “A Highland Seer” and is an interesting curio for anybody wanting to do a little fortune telling for fun. This book contains general principles and practices for reading tea leaves as well as a list of common symbols and meanings.

Yerba Mate: The Tea of South America from the Pan American Union Yerba maté is a plant that is surrounded by mythos. It was originally discovered by the indigenous peoples of Paraguay (the Guarani) and Southern Brazil (the Tupi) and was known as an herb “from the gods”. These days, it is the signature drink in Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Southern Brazil and is consumed six times more than coffee! This book was originally published in 1916, reprinted due to cultural importance and now remains in the public domain. As such, most copies of this book bear printing imperfections. However, it is a comprehensive guide to the ethnobotany of Yerba Mate that makes a fascinating read for today.