The 9 Best Read-Aloud Books About Starting School

Starting school can be very intimidating milestone. This is true for both the parents and the student. It changes everything, including how much time you’re actually spending around each other. Some parents have trouble letting go, no matter which child it is. And some kids don’t want to face the prospect of a world not around their parents.

I mean, this wasn’t true for me. My son went into public preschool for help with his speech delay, and he had no qualms leaving me behind. The second day when I dropped him off, his teachers had to gently remind him to say goodbye to me.

Not that I’m still bitter or anything.

Whether you’re a stay-at-home parent or work outside the home, this change, while it may be welcome, is also bittersweet. You are no longer the sole authority figure in your child’s life. They’re going to be around other kids and, yes, they will pick up bad habits from them. If it’s any consolation, your child will also pass along some of their own.

One way to help prepare for this is to have some read-aloud books ready to go to read. It gives them an idea of what they can expect from the classmates and teachers, how the routine will work, etc. However, you also want it to be fun. It’s still important to encourage a love of reading and being read to.

If you’re looking for some good options, well you’re in luck, because we have your back. Here are some of the books about starting school that you can pick up to prepare your-soon-to-be scholar before school starts in the fall.

Books on Starting Pre-School

Lola Goes to School by Anna McQuinn and Rosalind Beardshaw Join Lola and her family as they prepare for her first day of school. A short and simple book that helps to demystify the first day of school for both parents.

Llama Llama Misses Mama by Anna Dewdney It’s time for the beloved Llama Llama’s first day of preschool. despite the friendly teacher and classmates, Llama is worried that Mama Llama will never come back. How will he get through this without Mama? A sweet, rhyming book that is perfect for fans of the series who need to prepare their little one for this next step.

The Night Before Preschool by Natasha Wing and Amy Wummer The night before preschool, Billy is too nervous to sleep. The next night, he’s too excited, since he can’t wait to go back and see his friends. This book is perfect for soothing the first day of school jitters.

Books on Starting Elementary School

The Day You Begin by Jacqueline Woodson and Rafael Lopez Woodson’s text and Lopez’s art weave a beautiful tale about how brave it is to take the first step in school, even if you feel like you’re going to be the only person like you there. A must have both for starting school or starting at a new school.

A Letter From Your Teacher: On the First Day of School by Shannon Olsen and Sandie Sonke One of the scariest things for kiddos on their first day of school is not knowing who their teacher is going to be. This picture book is a lovely letter written from an educator, with the intention to reassure the incoming students that their teacher is their friend and looking out for the best for them.

Bree Goes to School by Elizabeth Birchwood and Alexandra Gold Another wonderful read that shows young readers that everyone has jitters when trying something new for the first time. The important part is to keep an open mind and heart while you try the new experience.

Miss Bindergarten Gets Ready for Kindergarten by Joseph Slate and Ashley Wolff This fun rhyming story shows young readers both sides of the first day of school jitters by showing what the teacher and students do to get ready for this momentous day. Plus, it’s told in alphabetical order, so you’ll be able to help work on letters as well!

It’s Back to School We Go! First Day Stories from Around the World by Ellen Jackson and Jan Davey Ellis This book portrays children from 11 different countries as they all get ready for their first day of school. Even though some things may be different between the children, the feeling of anxious anticipation is something they all share. A good book for showing that as much as we are different, we are also alike.

I Got the School Spirit by Connie Schofield-Morrison and Frank Morrison It’s the first day of school for this little girl, and she can hear rhythm and music in all the things around her as she prepares for it. From the vroom of the bus to the learning songs they sing, she has the spirit and desire to joyfully pass through her first day of school.

I hope you and your soon-to-be student find enjoyment in sharing some of these books together. It’s a big step, but it’s one we all make. And hopefully these books help to make that first step a little bit easier.