With headlines full of “The Great Resignation” and “quiet quitting,” workers everywhere are reevaluating where to spend their time and what they’re willing to deal with as they do. Well, according to The New York Times, the number of people who quit their jobs last year topped 40 million after realizing they could get higher pay, better treatment, and more freedom by choosing to leave their current jobs behind. People all over are setting boundaries in their work life in order to get more out of their home life while others turn toward their passions, leaving their 9 to 5 behind. Hence, the need for books about quitting your job.

Now, I do want to acknowledge this ability to quit your job to pursue a passion or to demand more from your workplace is infinitely more difficult for those who are already working minimum wage, who are ill and rely on their workplace for medical insurance, who don’t have a partner or a family or any savings to hold them up. Those who live paycheck to paycheck often are forced to endure difficult work environments with little room to fight against it for fear of losing their only income.

If you’re thinking about taking the leap to pursue an artistic passion, start a freelance career, or set out on your own business endeavor but want a few books to inspire you and maybe teach you a few things along the way, check out these eight books about quitting your job. There are a few fiction books about quitting your job to show you the happy ending that might be waiting for you, memoirs from people who have done it in real life, and a few practical nonfiction books about quitting your job with lessons to learn.

First I Was Naive: What Really Happens When You Quit Your Job and Travel the World to “Find Yourself”? by Shyrwyn Clemente Curious about the realities of quitting and going off on a months long solo trip to “find yourself?” Give this a read! Shyrwyn Clemente had a feeling something was missing in her life, so she left her stable job and boyfriend to set out to find it. Through journal entries of almost a year’s time, you’ll get a glimpse into the ups and downs of taking that leap into the unknown.

When to Jump: If the Job You Have Isn’t the Life You Want by Mike Lewis If you’re wondering how to tell if the time is right, this is a great read for you! Mike Lewis was stuck between a corporate job and a dream but didn’t know if the timing was right or what would happen. After soliciting advice from other people who had decided to choose their dream, he compiled them to share. From designers to Bishops, the stories in this are sure to help you make a decision.

This Book Will Teach You How to Write Better by Neville Medhora Does freelance writing appeal to you? Do you want to make yourself more marketable for a career change? Do you want to make your product descriptions or website copy better? Writing is a great skill to hone no matter what your next step is! This quick read is a great little guide to have on hand for all of your writing needs.

Creative Inc.: The Ultimate Guide to Running a Very Successful Freelance Business by Meg Mateo Ilasco and Joy Deangdeelert Cho Let’s get practical, running your own business comes with a lot more than you might think. But don’t worry, Creative Inc. is a must-read to make sure you’ve considered everything involved. Building a portfolio, finding clients, legal considerations, and even taxes are discussed along with interviews with successful creatives to hear firsthand how they made it work.

Lease on Love by Falon Ballard Do you like seeing how things work out for fictional characters before you try something yourself? Try Lease on Love, a sweet romance about Sadie Green who loses her fancy finance job and ends up living in the spare room of grieving Jack. While living there, she takes the leap to try to pursue her dreams of being a florist!

The 4-Hour Workweek: Escape 9-5, Live Anywhere, and Join the New Rich by Timothy Ferriss If you’re looking to optimize your time and learn about passive income, The 4-Hour Workweek is raved about. With many different principles for cutting down on work time and thinking smarter about how you do things, this is less a step-by-step and more a way to shift your mindset away from what we’ve been told. You don’t have to sit at a desk eight hours a day to get things done and that’s what this book is great at driving home.

Escape from Cubicle Nation: From Corporate Prisoner to Thriving Entrepreneur by Pamela Slim Pamela Slim gives you an honest look at the hardships and triumphs that come along with striking out on your own, while including the emotional side of things. An ex-corporate trainer who quit to pursue her passions, she knows the realities and has to-the-point advice for those considering it for themselves. Things like making sure you have some savings or testing your idea as a side-gig among many, many other practical suggestions will ensure you know what you’re getting into.

The Art of Work: A Proven Path to Discovering What You Were Meant to Do by Jeff Goins Maybe you’re feeling stuck in your job but don’t know what you’d do if you quit. Pick up The Art of Work to dig deep into what your next path might be. Finding what you’re passionate about is only one step of the process to find a career that would make you happy. Through case studies and research, Goins talks you through the process step by step.

