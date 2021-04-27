On to the late bloomers! Codi Teller thought she would have accomplished so much more by the time she made it to 17. She’s never stayed out late. She’s never been kissed. And she’s certainly never crashed a party. So when her two best friends Maritza and JaKory suggest they do just that, Codi is not sure it’s such a great idea. She doesn’t think she’s cool enough for all of that, and she’s definitely not straight enough. But then she catches Ricky, one of the cool guys, kissing another boy, and everything changes. In exchange for her silence, Ricky takes Codi under his wing, introducing her to a life of late nights and parties…and a cute girl named Lydia.