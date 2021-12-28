Books About Living by the Seasons

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Every season comes with its own sets of joys and challenges that can either boost or disrupt our daily routines. If you’re looking to learn how to better navigate these ups and downs, look no further than these books on seasonal living. These nonfiction works are designed to help readers get back in tune with the natural rhythms of the seasons, whether offering useful advice to help boost your mental and physical health throughout the year to providing delicious and nourishing recipes tailored to incorporate the best ingredients of the fall, winter, spring, and summer.

Ranging from full-scale photography books focused on entertaining and home decor to practical manuals outlining holistic rituals and the revitalizing powers of nature to cookbooks detailing the best nutritious seasonal meals, these works work to help you create new family traditions, cultivate more balance, and live mindfully throughout every season of the year.

Despite the disappointing lack of works by authors of color in this category, it’s worth considering picking up one of these nonfiction works about the power of living by the seasons as we dive headfirst into cold weather season and prepare to kick off a new year,

Check out some of the best books all about seasonal living below:

A Year of Living Mindfully: Seasonal Practices to Nourish Body, Mind, and Spirit by Randi Ragan Author Randi Ragan outlines how to get in tune with the seasons in order to live a healthier, more productive life. Told through four inspiring seasonal themes — Renew (Spring), Energize (Summer), Balance (Autumn), and Contemplate (Winter) — this book offers practical holistic practices and daily rituals to revitalize your home, body, and mind.

Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times by Katherine May As we head into another winter, Katherine May offers some advice to not only encourage readers to embrace the colder season, but also find ways to cope with their personal winters, or periods of feeling low or overwhelmed. After confronting some health challenges and experiencing her own winter of sorts around her 40th birthday, May developed several regrouping strategies, which she shares in this book — from leaning into the radical act of rest to exploring the healing powers of nature.

Forest Therapy: Seasonal Ways to Embrace Nature for a Happier You by Sarah Ivens Research has proven that spending time outdoors can have all sorts of benefits on your physical and mental health. In Forest Therapy, learn why getting back to nature is critical to our well-being and get some fun, easy practices that will encourage even the busiest individuals to tap into nature’s restorative power, no matter the season or the weather.

Pacific Natural: Simple Seasonal Entertaining by Jenni Kayne Hailing from the creator of the lifestyle brand Pacific Natural, this book provides a guide to entertaining well and creating special moments with family and friends all year long. Organized by season, each chapter offers ways to cultivate tradition and live mindfully, including healthy and delicious recipes, practical tips, and simple craft ideas.

Living Ayurveda: Nourishing Body and Mind through Seasonal Recipes, Rituals, and Yoga by Claire Ragozzino Part cookbook and part lifestyle guide, this book serves as a manual for holistic living and self-care based on the ancient practice of Ayurveda. Each chapter includes a series of vegetarian recipes, seasonal rituals, and daily practices to help nourish your body and soul.

The Little Book of Hygge by Meik Wiking Perfect the art of coziness this winter with The Little Book of Hygge, a charming, illustrated guide to the Danish philosophy of comfort, togetherness, and well-being. Written by Meik Wiking, CEO of the Happiness Research Institute in Copenhagen, this book offers offers simple advice and ideas on incorporating the practice of comfort and well-being into your own life.

Cozy White Cottage Seasons: 100 Ways to Be Cozy All Year Long by Liz Marie Galvan In this photography holiday lifestyle book, DIY designer and blogger Liz Marie Galvan offers easy, practical tips to turn your house into a welcoming haven. Packed with stunning photos, DIY ideas, and fun recipes, this book offers all the inspiration you need to create a beautiful and inviting living space on any budget and throughout every season.

