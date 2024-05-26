8 of the Best Books About Intergenerational Friendships

Some of the most valuable friendships I’ve ever had are with those a few decades older than me. I appreciate listening to their insights on challenges that I might be facing for the first time but that they have encountered before and can see from a more long-term perspective. Hopefully, I also give them a unique take on subjects that friends of their own age might approach in a different way.

Stories about intergenerational friendships, too, have plenty of wisdom for readers to gain. They offer a reminder that people are often alike in ways they might not expect and that there is much to learn from those born in a different generation than you. These eight fiction books all center intergenerational friendships, from contemporary fiction to cozy mysteries and more.