Black Americans comprise the Democratic party’s most loyal base. That much is fairly well-known. They’re also “the most unified racial group in American electoral politics.” But what’s less known is that African Americans are also ideologically diverse. In recent history, 80% to 90% of African Americans have identified as Democrats and voted for Democratic candidates in presidential elections.

Nonetheless, a significant number of Black Americans consider themselves to be ideologically conservative. Plus, they show that presidential elections aren’t the only instances of Black political unity that matter. In the Alabama senate race of 2017, for example, African American voters were pivotal to Doug Jones’s success. They comprised 29% of the electorate, and 96% supported the former civil rights attorney. Furthermore, what is even less known and examined, are the very compelling historical and social forces that combined to make it so. In this critically praised and well-researched book, Ismail White and Chryl Laird correct this critical oversight in unprecedented depth.