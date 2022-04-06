This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I think we all like little things that remind us of other things we love or enjoy. More often than not, we can agree that those shows or songs we love belong to our current pop culture. It’s also kind of unavoidable to enjoy pop culture seeing as it encompasses basically all forms of entertainment that almost everyone enjoys. It is called “popular culture” after all. Us bookish nerds especially have all kinds of overlapping interests in popular culture. From the movies and TV show adaptations of the books we love, to the music we listen to while we read.

Which takes me to another thing we bookish nerds love, and that is bookmarks! I, at least, have tons of bookmarks for books with different vibes. Occasionally, I even use some for when I’m reading specific genres. I love looking at bookmarks when I open my book. They’re like tiny hidden treasures. Which is why I love having bookmarks that also remind me of other things I love. So, this inevitably led me to dive deep into Etsy, and look for all kinds of bookmarks for pop culture lovers like me. I tried to show a bit of everything, from video games to music and even memes. But this list is by no means comprehensive of the sheer amount of bookmarks lying around on Etsy. Still, here are ten bookmarks for pop culture lovers to enjoy!

Best Bookmarks for Pop Culture Lovers

This is the bookmark for when you can’t choose your favorite Taylor Swift era. $5

This black and white laminated bookmark is bound to remind you of Harry Styles every time you open your book! $4

Maybe you like your bookmarks to be funny. Well, this Robert Pattinson meme bookmark is sure to make you laugh! $6

If you like superheroes (or villains) you’ll love this resin bookmark inspired by Loki! $10

BTS’s song Butter is everywhere, and now it and a cute cartoon of the boys can join you on your latest adventure with this sweet bookmark $3

You can choose your favorite Pokémon out of these 13 magnetic bookmarks. Or, you can personalize it and pick whichever Pokémon you want! $5+

I know we don’t talk about Bruno. But maybe we can talk about him and the other Encanto characters with this bookmark set. $11

Are armadillos digging holes in your backyard? This illustrated bookmark will get stuck to your head just like that viral TikTok. $3

Maybe you like video games in general, so you’ll love this cute magnetic bookmark featuring a classic Game Boy! $5

The next season of Euphoria is so fay away, you’ll need these fun bookmarks to keep you company. You can also choose from several characters and designs! $6 each

If you’re looking for more bookish goodies, look no further! We have a huge Book Fetish Archive for you to dive into — full of candles, pins, and all kinds of wonderful things.