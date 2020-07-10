Booklover Sets Out to Diversify Little Free Libraries: Critical Linking, July 10, 2020

Critical Linking, a daily roundup of the most interesting bookish links from around the web, is sponsored by Flatiron Books, publisher of Girl, Serpent, Thorn by Melissa Bashardoust.

“Kamya’s initiative began as so many things these days originate: on social media. Kamya, who fled her home in New York City after the pandemic shut the city down this spring for her hometown of Arlington, Mass., in the Boston suburbs, said that she realized while taking walks around the neighborhood and peering into little free library boxes there that most of them lacked books by Black, Indigenous and People of Color [BIPOC] authors.



‘There were so many books that were missing,’ she said. ‘It seemed like the boxes were filled with books people didn’t want, books that were worn out.'”



Many (most) of the LFLs I see could use a similar makeover!

Category ID: 795

Today In Books Newsletter Sign up to Today In Books to receive daily news and miscellany from the world of books. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

“All across the world, everyone from healthcare workers to chefs have stepped up to help out those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. In the restaurant industry, one of the most notable leaders was José Andrés, who runs World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving meals to those in need during times of national crises. In partnership with Random House Children’s Book, World Central Kitchen has teamed up with 18 renowned artists to create a children’s book titled Share Your Rainbow ($7.99, target.com), and the proceeds of the book’s sales will go to the nonprofit.”



José Andrés continues to impress me time and again.

“Tiny Reparations Books will be a highly curated imprint dedicated to publishing both literary fiction and nonfiction as well as essay collections that highlight and amplify unique and diverse voices. The imprint is committed to publishing complex, honest, and humorous work that not only reflects the current conversation but also pushes it forward.”



Been rockin’ with Phoebe since the early days of 2 Dope Queens. She hasn’t just stepped into, but is creating her lane and I love to see it.