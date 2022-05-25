Stay Hydrated with Bookish Tumblers and Reusable Bottles

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Something I will forever be fascinated by is that water bottles trend. As in, one kind of water bottle will be popular for a while, but then it’ll be succeeded by another style or brand that will become the hyped bottle, only to be replaced not long after. In many ways, it’s intimately tied to wellness culture, and in other ways, it’s related to the upgrades in understanding what might be the least harmful bottle environmentally while also being the largest/best at keeping ice cold/keeping beverages hot/easiest to lug around/whatever other qualifier one might attach. I know when I was pregnant, I spent a not-insignificant amount of time looking for a giant water bottle and coming up with “only” a 64 ounce option. Two years later, I’m able to find those easily, as well as water bottles nearly double the size.

I use a fancy (and pricey) Stanley Cup now, thanks to the fact it holds carbonation nicely, and I’m a seltzer drinker. I keep a couple of other tumblers and water bottles around, too, in my car and in my yoga bag, so that I do have access quickly and don’t need to rely on disposable cup/seeking out a smaller option. And though I’m satisfied with my collection, I am tempted to add a bookish tumbler or reusable bottle to my stash. Drinking receptacles may not be my love language as they are for others, but I do enjoy looking at them and think these bookish options would be perfect for the reader itching to add to their collection and have something to tote with them on their reading jaunts in the park, the cafe (yes, you can ask your drinks be made in them!), the beach, or anywhere else you may park with a book and a sip.

Bookish Tumblers and Reusable Bottles This glittery tumbler is one you can not only choose a color for, but if you have a specific page request, you can submit that, too — how fun to have a “just one more page” tumbler featuring your favorite book? $35.

Pick your favorite color for this understated open book tumbler. $24.

I love how bright and colorful this bookshelf tumbler is. $20.

Pick your favorite color for this books and coffee tumbler. I love how simple these are and they’d be perfect for….not just your coffee, but your water, seltzer, wine…as well. $20 and up, as you can customize these, too.

I think glass tumblers and mugs are so fun. This “a book a day keeps reality away” glass tumbler is no exception. $25.

It sure is! You can snag this tumbler in several colors for $23.

If you love Starbucks and you love books, this customized tumbler is calling your name. $22.

This tumbler is simple with its hand-drawn books, but it’s really pretty for that. $32.

How fun is this engraved comics tumbler? $35, with some color choices, too.

Choose your fighter among these four book-themed glass tumblers. They come with a lid and star for $20.

I love this beautiful tumbler featuring an array of brown people reading. $33.

Last but not least, just keep it simple. We would all do well with a book nerd tumbler. $35 and customizable.

