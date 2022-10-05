Bookish Travel Essentials for the Upcoming Holidays

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I know what you’re thinking: ma’am, it is October. Halloween candy is still on the shelves and I’m over here talking about holiday travel — how rude! This is where I tell you that I am a consummate planner and begin my holiday travel strategy in September. Between the increased cost of travel and my compulsive need to have every detail of my travel plans go as smoothly and seamlessly as possible, I start early with the holiday planning and regret nothing.

Part of creating that seamless travel experience for me is finding the perfect balance of organization, coziness, and convenience, from the way I pack my luggage to the actual time spent on a plane or train. Is my luggage labeled in case it gets lost? Are all my travel documents handy and in one place? Will I be cozy on the plane? Do I have my print books, and my ebooks, and my audiobooks all queued up, and do all my devices have enough juice for the ride? Again: I like to plan.

With many years of travel experience under my belt, I’ve developed a lit of travel accessories that are must-haves for achieving travel zen. And because I am a reader, many of those essentials are thematically bookish if not outright related to reading. So today I’ll be sharing my picks for bookish travel essentials, from basics in book-themed patterns and prints to accessories for seamless reading on the go. And though it’s a ways off yet (but not as much as you think!), I wish a very happy, healthy, and bookish holiday season to all those who celebrate.

Bookish Travel Essentials

Luggage tags are a thing I always hope I won’t need, but have been grateful for when my luggage and I have mysteriously ended up in separate places. Whether you’re off on a holiday vacay or gathering with family, make like Bilbo Baggins and prepare for adventure with these handy leather luggage tags. $5

Show off your love of armchair travel and actual travel with this combo passport holder + luggage tag set. $15

I like to have my passport, any necessary docs, and now my proof of vaccination all in one place, so I own a couple of passport holders. I especially love the gold detail in this vintage book cover passport cover, so pretty. $23

Does anyone else own 400 tumblers that don’t fit in your car’s cupholders? It can’t be just me! Add this sweet floral open book tumbler to cart for those holiday road trips. $24

For an option to toss in your carry-on, keep those cold drinks cold and the hot ones hot with this insulated water bottle. $21

For all my tarot-loving bookworms out there, this CamelBack Eddy® water bottle comes in 20 and 25 oz versions. It’s BPA free, spillproof, and comes with a straw for easy sipping on the go. $30+

Make a (way too relevant) statement with those toiletries and phone chargers. This banned books pouch comes in two sizes: small for $13 and large for $20.

Who among us hasn’t packed too many books due to this fear? Use this abibliophobia zippered pouch for anything from chargers and makeup to travel snacks. $9 for the small, $10 for the large.

My “Thanks, it has pockets!” joy extends beyond my dresses and into my bookish accessories. This sleek padded tablet/e-reader sleeve comes with a button closure and yes, a pocket. $35+ based on size.

I love the soft, muted tones of this book sleeve’s watercolor bookshelf pattern. Comes in multiple sizes starting at $10.

I rely on my tablet when traveling these days to avoid packing more books than clothes, but I allow myself at least one print book on most trips. This burgundy book sleeve has room for a physical book plus a pocket for those e-readers and tablets. Winning! $14+ based on the pocket size, and the shop offers them in lots of different colors and patterns.

So cute, so calming, and I love that this book sleeve is zippered. The books must be kept safe! It comes in three different sizes starting at $16.

Protect those AirPods with this clear, bookishly simple case and enjoy those audiobooks worry-free. Comes in versions for both the classic AirPods and AirPods Pro. $14+

Because there are exceptions to the “please don’t talk to me” rule, extend that gentle invitation with this AirPods case. Comes in seven different colors for both AirPods and AirPods Pro. $20

Let the people know! This AirPods case for romance and erotica readers is $20 and also comes in seven different colors for both AirPods and AirPods Pro.

For optimum travel coziness, have a travel blanket on hand. The small option of this beautiful books blanket comes in at $30 and should be perfectly packable.

Charge those e-readers, tablets, earbud cases, and phones on the go without that mad scramble to find a free outlet at the airport. These portable power banks come in a pack of two for $90, but are on sale at this time of this writing for only $24. A steal!

For when you need a little extra reading light on those planes, trains, or automobiles, this clip-on book light is rechargeable, lightweight, and comes with three different brightness levels and color temperature settings. $22

Looking for a new set of earbuds for travel audiobooking needs? These wireless Bluetooth earbuds were a Wirecutter pick and go for $50.

If you prefer an over ear option, these noise cancelling headphones are a best seller and come with memory foam ear cups for a comfy audio experience. $60