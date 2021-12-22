This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

My favorite clothing season after tank top season is hoodie season. I love the fuzzy insides of a good hoodie or sweatshirt, especially when I'm lounging at home with my current read. I also love to wear them to the yoga studio, peeling them off as the class progresses and my body begins to generate its own warmth. Of course, the only thing that makes a good warm top better is when it's bookish sweatshirts or hoodies for readers.

Last fall, I pulled together a collection of great options for bookish hoodies, and earlier this year, I put together a library-specific shirts and sweatshirts collection. Given the incredible range of options there are for readers looking to get snuggly or add to their everyday wardrobes, I'm excited to highlight even more great options.

Find below a ton of different bookish sweatshirt and hoodies, any and all of which would make for great work-from-home outfits or excellent reading uniforms. I've noted sizes available where possible, but keep in mind that even small shops like the ones feature here pass on the (unnecessary) cost of larger sizes to those who need them.

These hoodies and sweatshirts for readers would make outstanding self-love purchases or make any reader's heart melt if they received them as a gift any time of year.

Bookish Sweatshirts and Hoodies for Readers

Books are my love language, too. What about you? Grab this in a few colors, S–5XL, $35 and up.

Nothing screams cozy like a cat, a stack of books, and a cup of tea. S–3XL, $44 and up.

I love how clever the bookshelves are on this book nerd sweatshirt. Adult and youth sizes, with adult sizing up to 2XL. $25 and up.

Proud of loving smut (and you should be — no shame allowed here)? Wear that pride with this smut slut sweatshirt. Available in a few colors, S–5XL. $32 and up.

This floral book hoodie is not only cute, the center is embroidered, so you can choose from a wide range of thread color options (as well as hoodie color options). $48 and up, S–3XL.

The sexiest way to talk to a reader, truly. $39, S–5XL, with plenty of color options.

What makes this book sweatshirt special are the touches on the sleeves. I love the little peep of "just one" and "more chapter." S–2XL, $29 and up.

I'm living for this vintage vibe "read more books" sweatshirt. S–3XL, $36 and up with many color options for the sweatshirt.

The Venn diagram of book lovers and taco lovers has to be a perfect circle. Hoodie and sweatshirt options from S–3XL, with youth sizes as well. $27 and up.

This trendy book nerd design may be trendy now, but it's also classic enough to be your favorite top for years to come. Plenty of color options, S–XXL, $43.

Activate sloth mode with this perfect reading mascot sweatshirt. Color options, sizes S–2XL. $27 and up.

Whether you're doing virtual, in person, or solo book clubs. this sweatshirt makes for the perfect top to show up in. S–4XL, with color choices. Beginning at $39.

#Relatable. S–2XL, with youth sizes and color choices. $31 and up.

If the phrase "read a damn book" comes to your mind regularly, maybe just buy this sweatshirt and have it said for you. S–4XL, color choices, $39.