Bookish Swag for YA Mystery Lovers

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s no mystery why YA mystery books are hot right now! From bestselling authors like Karen McManus to award-winners like Angeline Boulley, there’s a wide range of fun murder mysteries for teen readers to sink their teeth into! The best part is that murder mysteries blend with other genres and different settings — from contemporary to Victorian London — so nicely that there are many unique and exciting YA mysteries. Considering all this, it’s no wonder that a surplus of bookish goods devoted to YA murder mystery fandoms have sprung up in recent months!

If you’ve got a YA murder mystery reader in your life (or hey, maybe you are one!) and you want some fun, bookish swag to add to your literary lifestyle, look no further! We’ve grabbed some of the best of the best available on Etsy in a variety of different YA murder mystery fandoms, broken down into item type. So curl up, get cozy, and load up on these fun goods as you get ready for a cold season full of delicious twists and turns. From bookmarks to keep your place so you never miss a page (or a clue!) to fun T-shirts that only diehard YA mystery readers will get, there’s something fun for all readers!

Bookmarks Firekeeper’s Daughter Bookmarks ($4): Get some of the most inspirational quotes from this Printz Award-winning novel on a bookmark set, complete with art that is evocative of the gorgeous cover!

Truly Devious Bookmark Set ($8): This gorgeous set matches the covers and comes with some of the most intriguing quotes from the books!

The Inheritance Games Bookmarks ($5): The gold leaf on these seems fitting for obvious reasons!

Enamel Pins The Inheritance Games Enamel Pin ($10): If the tagline for this series doesn’t intrigue you, I don’t know what will…

Stalking Jack the Ripper Enamel Pin ($11): Lovers of all things dark and creepy Victorian London, this one is for you!

Ellingham Academy T-Shirt ($19): You may not actually want to attend Ellingham, but you can dress like you do!

Stickers Cresswell and Wadsworth Investigations ($6): If you have a mystery, who’re you gonna call?

Want more Book Fetish for YA fans? We’ve got you covered!