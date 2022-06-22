Bookish Strawberry Goods That Are Simply Sweet

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Summer is all about fresh produce, and there is simply little better than going out and picking some up either at a farmer’s market or out on a farm. Indeed, the sweetest berries are right off the vine. As has been the trend over the last few years, thanks to aesthetics like cottagecore, fruit continues to be a pattern emerging just about everywhere. How can you not love seeing all things lemon, orange, or banana? And if any fruit is truly having a Moment, we can look to the strawberry.

Strawberries are delicious, fun, and make for fabulous design options. Paired with toadstools, strawberries give such a whimsical feel to things, and alone, strawberries evoke not only sweetness, but also all things long days, warm weather, picnics, and summer lounging. I am constantly envious of how strawberries have become a staple of my kid’s wardrobe, as I, too, would love to be able to find adult-size strawberry rompers, headbands, shoes, and PJs. Alas, until that day comes, I’ll be getting my strawberry goods bookish style.

Whether strawberries are part of your diet, part of your aesthetic, or both, you’re going to find some awesome bookish strawberry finds below. Delicious!

Sweet Bookish Strawberry Goods I am obsessed with this set of strawberry bookends! $55, and you can decide if you want red or pink berries.

Own a one-of-a-kind metal strawberry bookmark. $28.

Or snag one of these sweet resin strawberry bookmarks. $14.

Whether you’re a print or digital reader, keep your book safe with this strawberry book sleeve. $17 and up.

I would love to curl inside this strawberry enamel pin and read with this cutie, wouldn’t you? $12.

Keep your TBR or your book reviews safe in a strawberry notebook. $18.

Choose from a large or a smaller strawberry tote bag and know you’ll have the cutest way to transport your library and bookstore hauls. The little one is perfect for a paperback, just saying. $16 and up.

Light a strawberry-scented, book themed candle. $20 and up, with a few sizes to choose from.

For the planner users out there, grab some strawberry themed stickers to keep your reading life in check. $5 and up.

I do not need any more notebooks, but I do think this hand-stitched strawberry journal is an exception. $33.

If you use a thumb page holder, why not snag a strawberry one? $6.

This magnetic bookmark is everything perfect about summer: fresh strawberries. $3.

Another option for your next book tote is this perfectly ripe strawberry one. $28.