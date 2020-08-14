Bookish Stationery for Your Quarantine Pen Pals

Living the social distancing life has led to a resurgence of the art of pen pal correspondence. We’re all looking for ways to stay connected right now, and let’s be honest—there’s something magical about checking the mail and finding anything that isn’t bills or advertisements.

Have you been catching up on your correspondence via quarantine pen pal? If so, this roundup is for you. Get ready to buy yourself some bookish stationery and start writing those letters.

The sweetest bookworm greeting card. $5.

A personalized book-lovers note card set? Sign me up! Starting at $25.

This set of book-stack note cards are the perfect pick-me-up. $12.

Reading at the window is the perfect past-time with this square postcard. $8.88.

What’s not to love about a card set featuring owls & books? $7.75.

This set of personalized watercolor Jane Austen cards can be yours for $25.

This upcycled stationery set is perfect for gardeners & book lovers alike. $18.

Your pen pal is sure to be delighted by these illustrated bookish postcards. $17.80.

A card featuring cats, books, and tea—what more could you need? $7.50.

Send you pen pal some good company with this Louisa May Alcott quote card. $5.

This illustrated postcard set has me daydreaming of reading in a garden. $11.

Let your pen pal know you’re curled up with a good book with this illustrated book lover card. $3.76.

This library card stationery set is perfect for sharing your thoughts on your latest read. $8.

This illustrated bookish card is my ideal way to spend a weekend: in a cozy chair, surrounded by houseplants, with my cat at my feet. $4.

It’s never too early to order your literary holiday cards! $19.