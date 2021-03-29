The Best Bookish Spring Decor for a Cheerful Space

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

The first day of spring is always exhilarating. I don’t mean the literal first day of spring, either — I mean the first day you go outside and the sun hits your face and warms it instantly, and you go for a walk and suddenly notice that there are buds on the trees and snowdrops and crocuses popping from the soil. You realize that spring is blooming all around you, and that even if cold and rainy days are still to come, we’re officially in the realm of spring. I’ve rounded up a list of beautiful bookish spring decor that screams the season, so that you can fill your home and workspace with all the small touches that remind you: spring is here, and here to stay.

Mrs Dalloway Wall Art: “Mrs Dalloway said she would buy the flowers herself.” And after all, what says spring better than fresh flowers?

Jane Mount ceramic bookish vase: Once you have the beautiful flowers you went and bought yourself, consider putting them in this book-shaped vase.

Books are Magic embroidered hoop: Put this gorgeous hoop on your bookshelf to remind yourself of the gorgeous blooming flowers outside.

Reading Pillow: Decorate a child’s library or your own with this bright, sunny celebration of Black kids reading.

Pemberley Gardens candle: Visit the gardens of Mr. Darcy’s lovely home — smelling of rose, lavender, and hyacinth.

Edgar Allan Poe print: For a more black-and-white, minimalist spring aesthetic, indulge your Poe craving.

Hobbiton Watercolor Art: Something about The Shire just screams springtime. This beautiful, soothing watercolor painting is a perfect calming warm decor option.

Secret Garden Art Print: Artist Katie Daisy’s gorgeous art accompanies a quote from one of the most spring-like books of all: The Secret Garden.

“And the secret garden bloomed and bloomed and every morning revealed new miracles.”—Frances Hodgson Burnett

Flower Dictionary Wall Art Print: Celebrate spring with a gorgeous print of a flower overlaid on an authentic page of a real vintage dictionary.

Library Book Pocket: Add this adorable cotton library book pocket to your favorite reading nook and use it to

Little Women Paper Bouquet: This is just one of many gorgeous paper bouquets from this creator; put them in a vase in your study for inspiration.

Downloadable Jane Austen Art Print: “What are men to rocks and mountains?” Print and frame this one above your desk.

Mustard Seed Padded Book Sleeve: Protect your books and ereaders with a soft, vivid yellow book sleeve that will brighten up your room.

William Blake Poetry Art Print: This bright, bold art print featuring a quote from Blake will brighten any room.

Art print reads: “To see a world in a grain of sand and a heaven in a wildflower, hold infinity in the palm of your hand and eternity in an hour.”—William Blake

Reading & Rain Candle: We often think of flowers in spring — but don’t forget the April showers. This candle smells of rain water, soft linen, and white tea.

Spring Bird and Book Eggs: This unique, cherry piece of decor features a burlap and mossy bird sitting beside her two literary eggs. Use it to brighten a shelf!

Hobbit Door Ornament: Save it for the holidays or hang it on your wall — a cute, bright reminder of the Shire for all times of the year.

Pressed Flower Bookmarks: What better way to hold your page than with these brilliant, colorful dried flowers?

The Secret Garden Miniature Book Nook: For a splurge, you can decorate your shelves with a meticulously hand-made garden scene from Burnett’s famous book — lit with mini LEDs and bound with green animal-free leather.