Bookish Goods for Roller Derby Folks

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Ashlie (she/her) is an educator, librarian, and writer. She is committed to diversifying the reading lives of her students and supporting fat acceptance as it intersects with other women’s issues. She's also perpetually striving to learn more about how she can use her many privileges to support marginalized groups. Interests include learning how to roller skate with her local roller derby team, buying more books than she'll ever read, hiking with her husband and sons, and making lists to avoid real work. You can find her on Instagram (@ashlieelizabeth), Twitter (@mygirlsimple) or at her website, www.ashlieswicker.com.
View All posts by Ashlie Swicker
Ashlie (she/her) is an educator, librarian, and writer. She is committed to diversifying the reading lives of her students and supporting fat acceptance as it intersects with other women’s issues. She's also perpetually striving to learn more about how she can use her many privileges to support marginalized groups. Interests include learning how to roller skate with her local roller derby team, buying more books than she'll ever read, hiking with her husband and sons, and making lists to avoid real work. You can find her on Instagram (@ashlieelizabeth), Twitter (@mygirlsimple) or at her website, www.ashlieswicker.com.
View All posts by Ashlie Swicker
Ashlie (she/her) is an educator, librarian, and writer. She is committed to diversifying the reading lives of her students and supporting fat acceptance as it intersects with other women’s issues. She's also perpetually striving to learn more about how she can use her many privileges to support marginalized groups. Interests include learning how to roller skate with her local roller derby team, buying more books than she'll ever read, hiking with her husband and sons, and making lists to avoid real work. You can find her on Instagram (@ashlieelizabeth), Twitter (@mygirlsimple) or at her website, www.ashlieswicker.com.
View All posts by Ashlie Swicker
Ashlie (she/her) is an educator, librarian, and writer. She is committed to diversifying the reading lives of her students and supporting fat acceptance as it intersects with other women’s issues. She's also perpetually striving to learn more about how she can use her many privileges to support marginalized groups. Interests include learning how to roller skate with her local roller derby team, buying more books than she'll ever read, hiking with her husband and sons, and making lists to avoid real work. You can find her on Instagram (@ashlieelizabeth), Twitter (@mygirlsimple) or at her website, www.ashlieswicker.com.
View All posts by Ashlie Swicker
Ashlie (she/her) is an educator, librarian, and writer. She is committed to diversifying the reading lives of her students and supporting fat acceptance as it intersects with other women’s issues. She's also perpetually striving to learn more about how she can use her many privileges to support marginalized groups. Interests include learning how to roller skate with her local roller derby team, buying more books than she'll ever read, hiking with her husband and sons, and making lists to avoid real work. You can find her on Instagram (@ashlieelizabeth), Twitter (@mygirlsimple) or at her website, www.ashlieswicker.com.
View All posts by Ashlie Swicker
Ashlie (she/her) is an educator, librarian, and writer. She is committed to diversifying the reading lives of her students and supporting fat acceptance as it intersects with other women’s issues. She's also perpetually striving to learn more about how she can use her many privileges to support marginalized groups. Interests include learning how to roller skate with her local roller derby team, buying more books than she'll ever read, hiking with her husband and sons, and making lists to avoid real work. You can find her on Instagram (@ashlieelizabeth), Twitter (@mygirlsimple) or at her website, www.ashlieswicker.com.
View All posts by Ashlie Swicker
Ashlie (she/her) is an educator, librarian, and writer. She is committed to diversifying the reading lives of her students and supporting fat acceptance as it intersects with other women’s issues. She's also perpetually striving to learn more about how she can use her many privileges to support marginalized groups. Interests include learning how to roller skate with her local roller derby team, buying more books than she'll ever read, hiking with her husband and sons, and making lists to avoid real work. You can find her on Instagram (@ashlieelizabeth), Twitter (@mygirlsimple) or at her website, www.ashlieswicker.com.
View All posts by Ashlie Swicker
Ashlie (she/her) is an educator, librarian, and writer. She is committed to diversifying the reading lives of her students and supporting fat acceptance as it intersects with other women’s issues. She's also perpetually striving to learn more about how she can use her many privileges to support marginalized groups. Interests include learning how to roller skate with her local roller derby team, buying more books than she'll ever read, hiking with her husband and sons, and making lists to avoid real work. You can find her on Instagram (@ashlieelizabeth), Twitter (@mygirlsimple) or at her website, www.ashlieswicker.com.
View All posts by Ashlie Swicker
Ashlie (she/her) is an educator, librarian, and writer. She is committed to diversifying the reading lives of her students and supporting fat acceptance as it intersects with other women’s issues. She's also perpetually striving to learn more about how she can use her many privileges to support marginalized groups. Interests include learning how to roller skate with her local roller derby team, buying more books than she'll ever read, hiking with her husband and sons, and making lists to avoid real work. You can find her on Instagram (@ashlieelizabeth), Twitter (@mygirlsimple) or at her website, www.ashlieswicker.com.
View All posts by Ashlie Swicker
Ashlie (she/her) is an educator, librarian, and writer. She is committed to diversifying the reading lives of her students and supporting fat acceptance as it intersects with other women’s issues. She's also perpetually striving to learn more about how she can use her many privileges to support marginalized groups. Interests include learning how to roller skate with her local roller derby team, buying more books than she'll ever read, hiking with her husband and sons, and making lists to avoid real work. You can find her on Instagram (@ashlieelizabeth), Twitter (@mygirlsimple) or at her website, www.ashlieswicker.com.
View All posts by Ashlie Swicker
Ashlie (she/her) is an educator, librarian, and writer. She is committed to diversifying the reading lives of her students and supporting fat acceptance as it intersects with other women’s issues. She's also perpetually striving to learn more about how she can use her many privileges to support marginalized groups. Interests include learning how to roller skate with her local roller derby team, buying more books than she'll ever read, hiking with her husband and sons, and making lists to avoid real work. You can find her on Instagram (@ashlieelizabeth), Twitter (@mygirlsimple) or at her website, www.ashlieswicker.com.
View All posts by Ashlie Swicker
While books have been my constant companion from a very young age, I recently undertook a new hobby that very well might kill me. Joining the fresh meat new skater class with my local roller derby team in 2020 was the most terrifying and exhilarating move of my life. While lots of things have hampered my ability to wholeheartedly participate (my lack of athletic ability, the fact I couldn’t stand on skates when I started, a whole pandemic), the camaraderie of the league and the coolness of the sport have kept me involved for the past three years. Being a fat girl on skates, learning to switch speeds and stop smoothly, working up the skills to use this butt to slam into people — it’s empowering and thrilling. And sometimes there are serious bruises.
One might think there aren’t many intersections between the bookish and roller derby worlds. The link is slim, although badass literary derby names (Sylvia Wrath!?) are a thing to behold. However, I like to think there are bookish goodies for everyone, and I set out on a hunt. From sweet skate-themed fabrics to a rad zine about the basics of the sport, there is a little something for everyone on this list.
Starting off with a sweet pair of athletic-looking skates on a simple magnetic bookmark. Keep your page, show your sport! $4
Another magnetic bookmark, this one with a little more flair, but still a way to say “I skate and I hit people” without saying a word. $4
The Goods Newsletter
Sign up to The Goods to receive emails about rad bookish items that will make your reading life a little better.
Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox.
By signing up you agree to our terms of use
Bookish people always need more notebooks. This one has a roller skate. $5
There’s nothing like starting up a good audiobook and settling in to do some coloring. This derby-themed coloring book is the move. $6
Celebrate a favorite pastime or get started on a new hobby with this rad illustrated zine. $5
If you love books, you can never have too many tote bags. This one features a cool retro vibe and our favorite words, roller derby. Now fill it up with library holds! $15
Hopefully, you’ve found something to celebrate the marriage of two amazing hobbies: bookish goodness and badass roller derby. Happy reading, and happy skating!