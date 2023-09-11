Bookish Goods for Roller Derby Folks

One might think there aren’t many intersections between the bookish and roller derby worlds. The link is slim, although badass literary derby names (Sylvia Wrath!?) are a thing to behold. However, I like to think there are bookish goodies for everyone, and I set out on a hunt. From sweet skate-themed fabrics to a rad zine about the basics of the sport, there is a little something for everyone on this list.

Starting off with a sweet pair of athletic-looking skates on a simple magnetic bookmark. Keep your page, show your sport! $4