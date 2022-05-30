Hit the Road with these Bookish Road Trip Essentials

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Summer’s here and it’s time to hit the open road! Day trip or Route 66 extravaganza? What books are you bringing with you and how many? Clothes? Unnecessary. Hairbrush? That’s what fingers are for. I was the kid with the overflowing tote bag of library books on the road trip. If I was going to be crammed in a hot car for 5-20 hours, I needed books with me. I have an ereader now, so thankfully I can bring a hairbrush and an extra shirt on my next trip. For those who can read in the car, how does it feel to be the favorite? Audiobooks are now my preferred way to read while traveling. I’ll admit it, I still like to stare wistfully out the windows and pretend to be the main character of my current read. You can’t do that while reading a physical book.

Maybe it’s the warm weather, maybe it’s the unbound optimism of having spent the last two summers entirely at home, but I’m looking at my future travel plans like that scene in A Goofy Movie where everyone is singing about how much they love driving. Pack those books, queue up an audiobook or two, and make your summer road trip decidedly more bookish with these fun pieces!

Plan and record your favorite moments of the trip in this sustainably made travel journal. $25

Keep your beach read sand-free with this beachy print book sleeve. $22+

Stay caffeinated for long drives with these ACOTAR themed tumblers. $17+ each

Save your paperbacks from backpack inflicted dog-earing with this woodsy-themed book sleeve. $22+

Don’t let the car A/C dry out your lips! Keep them hydrated with this coffee and chocolate scented balm. $11

Let the cars behind you know how you really feel. Window decal/ bumper sticker $3

Stay on track with your reading and hydration while traveling with this personalized water bottle $25

Keep in touch on a long trip with these book quote post cards, $14

Stay warm while navigating in this Song of Achilles Sweatshirt, $22

Embrace your main character energy for your adventure with this traveler’s mug, $26

For that awkward moment between late afternoon and evening, this Camp Half Blood cap will keep the sun out of your eyes $26

For your backseat snooze, show off your love for romance novels with this ultra-cozy blanket $35

Plan out your reading before your trip with these reading list bookmarks! $2+

Wherever your travels take you this summer, there’ll be a book or five ready to join you on your travels! Headed to the beach this summer? Don’t forget these bookish beach bag supplies. It’s time for me to fuel up and hit the road!