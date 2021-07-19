Nailed It: Bookish Press-On Nails and Decals

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Whether or not you’ve got the skills to do your own fancy manicures, if you’re a book lover who wants to show your love on your nails, you’ve got options. We’re in a golden era of press and glue on nails, as well as an era where finding a little extra bling is easy and fun.

Perhaps you’ve never done much in terms of your nails and are skeptical. Have you considered how much you look down at your hands throughout the day? If you’re someone who uses a phone or keyboard for work, chances are it’s not an insignificant amount of time. Give yourself something to smile at and don some bookish nails.

Find below a fun collection of bookish press-ons, stickers, and more. A good number of these bookish nail kits are especially perfect for comics readers. The dynamic colors make them fun, and their easy use makes them foolproof for even the worst nail-doers among us.

Note that because of the nature of how these nails are created — some are hand-painted, one-of-a-kind designs, while others are made in larger, less time-consuming batches — the prices fluctuate greatly.

Bookish Nails To Give Your Fingers Some Flair

How perfect is it that “book” and “nerd” fit nicely across your fingers? This custom, hand-painted set will keep your nails looking good for a long, long time. $96

Evoke the comic book aesthetic every time you pop these hand-painted comic nails on your fingers. $23 and up

Pride meets nostalgia with these reading rainbow nails. $12

If you love Leigh Bardugo and Six of Crows, there is no more ideal nail set than this one. $30

No need to make a time commitment for bookish nails. Rather than buy a set of press-ons, grab some decals. This Wonder Woman nail decal set brings power to your fingertips. $6

But how great are these nails for true crime and thriller aficionados? $92

Books, books, books, and more books. These book lover nails deliver. $21

The only way you can (Edgar Allan) Po(k)e your favorite people. Poe press-on nails, $50 and up

Stiletto nails for fans of comic pop art. The colors on this set are knock out. $40 and up

These sophisticated nails are made from book page text. $25

Last but not least, keep it simple with these book lover nail decals. $4

Want to add more bookish bling to your hands? You’ll love these book rings then, too. Imagine the stories you can tell between a good literary press-on set AND ring.