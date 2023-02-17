Must-Listen: Bookish Podcast Episodes From Non-Bookish Podcasts

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I have many interests that aren’t just related to books, she says on a site dedicated to all things books. But seriously, as much as it is comforting to have a thing you love to always come to, I am always very much wanting to expand. And I’ve always found that creating a bridge between a thing you know/love into a thing that may be new to you is a great way to try things out and stretch the curious mind.

It is easy for me to discover new bookish podcasts: most just end up crossing my path without me even searching them out because I work with books all day and am part of communities filled with book lovers. It’s how the hilarious podcast If Books Could Kill found its way into my ears. And even if this was not the case a quick search for “bookish podcasts” would certainly return plenty of results. But what if you’d like to find some non-bookish podcasts (put the pitch forks down) but don’t know where to start? It can be easier to go into a non-bookish podcast via a bookish episode. It gives you the comfort you know while introducing you to new hosts and format.

Finding just a bookish episode though can be difficult sometimes so I found you eight bookish podcast episodes on eight non-bookish podcasts that offer very different listening experiences.

Vibe Check: That’s Some Harry Potter Sh!t The podcast: Three friends — Saeed Jones, Zach Stafford, and Sam Sanders — started Vibe Check to get together once a week to talk about the big things going on in the news and culture, while checking in with each other and themselves. It’s filled with heart, warmth, and humor. This bookish episode: Before they get to talking about the Emmys and Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Saeed Jones talks about his book tour and reads a poem from his latest collection Alive At The End Of The World. Which, is just the best title.

Normal Gossip: Righteous Lesbian Energy with Samantha Irby The podcast: On Normal Gossip, Kelsey McKinney, along with guests, brings you anonymous gossip and stories from people you’ll never know so you can play the game “Is real life stranger/funnier than fiction?” This bookish episode: The hilarious author Samantha Irby joins McKinney to talk about her relationship with gossip (stress!). And then McKinney tells Irby the story about two teens everyone tried to pair together who go off to college separately and return back home, one confessing she’s a lesbian to make people stop trying to pair her off with her friend and the other trying to convince his college girlfriend to please move to his hometown with him. And that’s all I’m going to give you so you can enjoy hearing the story on your own.

Pop Culture Happy Hour: Screening Ourselves: The Color Purple The podcast: As the title implies, Pop Culture Happy Hour dives into the buzziest pop culture (books, games, film, TV, music…) five times a week. The short segments (15–30 minutes) are brought to you by journalists Linda Holmes, Glen Weldon, Stephen Thompson, and Aisha Harris, along with guests that are in the pop culture know. This bookish episode: Aisha Harris takes a look at the 1985 film adaptation of Alice Walker’s The Color Purple, which was directed by Steven Spielberg. The focus is on how the film was received differently by different viewers.

