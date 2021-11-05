Bookish PJs For a Warm and Cozy Holiday Season

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I love being cozy and I am a big believer in owning comfy clothes that make you happy, as opposed to wearing whatever old T-shirt and sweats are on hand for your hard-earned down time. There’s just something so luxurious about cozy pajamas that make you smile when you throw them on, snuggle in, and enjoy long hours reading and sipping tea. And one of my favorite memories as a kid was receiving brand-new PJs on Christmas Eve, ahead of opening any presents. It’s a tradition that I enthusiastically have carried into adulthood, and when I can find bookish themed PJs, well, that’s even better.

But honestly? You don’t even have to wait until a holiday for an excuse to grab some bookish PJ’s and up your cozy reading game. Consider it an act of self-care, because it’s worth it to invest into some great loungewear that makes you feel great while you work your way through a towering TBR stack, and it’s a relatively affordable luxury. We’ve rounded up some of the best bookish PJs for the upcoming holidays, or just the long winter days ahead, available for kids and adults! So get them on your holiday wishlists, or just go ahead and order them for yourself right now.

Cozy, Comfy, Cute Bookish PJs

Book Cover PJ’s ($118): For something silky and a little romantic, grab this short pajama sleep set with classic book covers!

Peanuts PJ’s ($50+): Who doesn’t love Snoopy? This set also has adult sizing options!

Library Due Date Boxers ($14): If you live in a warm climate, these look very cool and comfy!

The Book Was Better Sleep Shirt ($35): We all know it to be true.

Where the Wild Things Are PJ’s ($50): Alas, these pajamas are only for kids so you’ll just have to settle for gifting it to the wild thing in your life. Let the wild rumpus start!

If It Involves Books and Pajamas, Count Me In T-Shirt ($18): Extremely same, T-shirt.

The Grinch PJ’s ($50+): Don’t be a Grinch this season, get cozy in some adorable Seuss-themed pajamas! (And yes, these do come in adult sizes and designs!)

Read to Me Sleep Shirt ($25): There’s nothing more peaceful than being read to, and if you don’t have someone to read to you, then at least you’ll always have audiobooks.

Bookish Lounge Pants ($29): Straightforward but very cozy!

A Very Star Wars Christmas Sleep Shirt ($84): Deck the halls with Han, Luke, and Leia this season! Bonus, this design comes in all different sleepwear options!

